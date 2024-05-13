Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Karnataka: 3 missing children found dead in sewage treatment plant in Vijayapura, families allege negligence

    Three children—Anushka, Vijay, and Mihir—vanished while playing in Gachinakatti Colony, Vijayapur city. They were found dead in a sewage treatment plant after their movements were captured on CCTV. Locals alerted authorities, but the tragedy has sparked outrage among family members, who blame negligence for the incident. Protests have erupted demanding justice and access to retrieve the bodies.

    Karnataka: 3 missing children found dead in sewage treatment plant in Vijayapura, families allege negligence vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published May 13, 2024, 2:47 PM IST

    aThree children, Anushka, Vijay, and Mihir, who vanished while playing in Gachinakatti Colony of Karnataka’s Vijayapura city, have been discovered dead in a sewage treatment plant. Their disappearance yesterday afternoon left parents deeply distressed.

    The grim discovery was made after the movement of the children was captured on some CCTV cameras. Concerned locals alerted the authorities, prompting the staff of APMC station to initiate a search. A case has been registered at the Vijayapura APMC station in connection with the incident.

    Jesna missing case: Thiruvananthapuram court orders further investigation

    According to reports, the children met a brutal fate after falling into the sewage treatment plant. Family members are outraged, blaming the lack of proper security measures for the tragic incident. Their anger boiled over into clashes with the police, as they demanded justice for the death of their loved ones.

    The Vijayapura Corporation officials have come under intense scrutiny and criticism for their alleged negligence in ensuring the safety of the area surrounding the sewage treatment plant. This has sparked protests in the vicinity of the processing plant, with the uproar growing stronger as family members were denied the opportunity to retrieve the bodies of the deceased children.

    Last Updated May 13, 2024, 2:47 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Rainfall mayhem: Bengaluru rains create chaos in traffic, Yellow alert issued in Karnataka for 6 days vkp

    Rainfall mayhem: Bengaluru rains create chaos in traffic, Yellow alert issued in Karnataka for 6 days

    Scuba diving mishap: Shivamogga MLA leads rescue mission for 6 stranded Kannadigas in Goa sea vkp

    Scuba diving mishap: Shivamogga MLA leads rescue mission for 6 stranded Kannadigas in Goa sea

    Bengaluru: Namma Metro's Yellow line to undergo CMRS testing by October end vkp

    Bengaluru: Namma Metro’s Yellow line to undergo CMRS testing by October end

    Woman linked to HD Revanna kidnapping case claims 'voluntary visit', denies wrongdoing vkp

    Woman linked to HD Revanna kidnapping case claims 'voluntary visit', denies wrongdoing

    'Spirit' wedding in Karnataka: Family seeks soulmate for child who died 30 years ago in unique matrimonial ad vkp

    'Spirit' wedding in Karnataka: Family seeks soulmate for child who died 30 years ago in unique matrimonial ad

    Recent Stories

    7 reasons Rahul Gandhi is the good-looking bachelor in India RKK

    7 reasons Rahul Gandhi is the good-looking bachelor in India

    If not in Bharat, then will Ram Mandir be built in Italy UP CM Yogi Adityanath attacks Congress (WATCH) snt

    'If not in Bharat, then would Ram Mandir be built in Italy?': UP CM Yogi Adityanath attacks Congress (WATCH)

    What is an ideal duration of sleep, work & exercise? ICMR REVEALS gcw

    What is ideal duration of sleep, work & exercise? ICMR REVEALS

    Who was Pavithra Jayaram? Kannada actress's LAST Instagram post goes viral RBA

    Who was Pavithra Jayaram? Kannada actress's LAST Instagram post goes viral

    Narendra Modi rises above political interests': MP Milind Deora recalls first meeting with PM (WATCH) AJR

    'Narendra Modi rises above political interests': MP Milind Deora recalls first meeting with PM (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH) snt

    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH) snt

    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Telangana CM Revanth Reddy predicts BJP's electoral fortunes, warns against agenda (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy predicts BJP's electoral fortunes, warns against agenda (WATCH)

    Video Icon