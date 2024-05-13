Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi blesses woman who welcomed him with tears of joy in Saran (WATCH)

It was an emotional moment when a woman bursts into tears after watching Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Bihar's Saran airport. PM Modi blessed her by keeping his hand on her head. Watch the full video here.

It was an emotional moment when a woman bursts into tears after watching Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Bihar's Saran airport. The BJP woman worker came to the airstrip to welcome the prime minister, who came to the city to address a BJP rally for the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Later, PM Modi blessed her by keeping his hand on her head.

Watch the emotional video here:

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Gurdwara Patna Sahib in Bihar and helped serve langar. Wearing an orange turban, he cooked alongside the Gurdwara administration and was photographed shaking hands with a little youngster on the premises.

A day after performing a roadshow in the state capital, Modi paid a visit to Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib alongside Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lashed out at the opposition INDIA bloc, calling its leaders "cowards" who were "scared of Pakistan's nuclear power".

Addressing an election rally in Muzaffarpur Lok Sabha constituency of Bihar, PM Modi made an apparent reference to a recent statement of National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, without mentioning him by name. "The INDIA bloc seems to have leaders who are scared of Pakistan and have nightmares of its nuclear power," he said.

