    Scuba diving mishap: Shivamogga MLA leads rescue mission for 6 stranded Kannadigas in Goa sea

    A group of tourists from Shivamogga, Karnataka, were rescued near Goa after their boat malfunctioned during a scuba diving trip. Shivamogga MLA Channabasappa coordinated with local authorities for a prompt rescue. The tourists, including 72 people with six from Shivamogga, expressed gratitude to Channabasappa for his help. They have since resumed their tour.

    Scuba diving mishap: Shivamogga MLA leads rescue mission for 6 stranded Kannadigas in Goa sea
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published May 13, 2024, 12:12 PM IST

    Last night, a painful situation unfolded as a group of tourists from Shivamogga, Karnataka, became stranded in the middle of the sea near Goa. The group, consisting of six families, was safely rescued, thanks to the swift actions of Shivamogga MLA Channabasappa, who worked closely with local authorities to secure their safety.

    The ordeal began around 8:00 PM when the tourists, who had ventured out from Vasco da Gama port in Goa for a scuba diving trip, were unable to return as their boat malfunctioned. Among those on the boat were 72 people, with six family members from Shivamogga. As the boat remained immobile in the vast sea, panic set in among the passengers.

    In a desperate bid for help, one of the tourists, Naga Manju from Shivamogga, managed to contact MLA Channabasappa over the phone. Understanding the gravity of the situation, Channabasappa immediately reached out to Shivamogga District Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde and Superintendent of Police Mithun Kumar, requesting swift action to rescue the stranded Kannadigas.

    The local authorities in Vasco worked closely with the port staff, who used a toll system to bring the stranded boat safely back to shore. The successful rescue operation brought immense relief to the tourists, who expressed their gratitude towards MLA Channabasappa for his timely intervention.

    Following the incident, the grateful Kannadigas resumed their Goa tour.

    Last Updated May 13, 2024, 12:12 PM IST
