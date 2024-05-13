Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bengaluru woman falls victim to scratch card scam, losing Rs 18 lakh! Here’s how to stay aware

    Bengaluru resident Sanjana lost Rs 18 lakh to a sophisticated scratch card scam. Fraudsters deceived her with a fake prize and demanded taxes, exploiting her compliance. Despite reporting to cybercrime authorities, the scammers disappeared. Scratch card scams involve fake winnings and requests for payment, prompting caution and immediate reporting of suspicious activities to avoid falling victim.

    Bengaluru woman falls victim to scratch card scam, losing Rs 18 lakh! Here's how to stay aware vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published May 13, 2024, 4:39 PM IST

    In a troubling turn of events, Sanjana, a 45-year-old Bengaluru resident, fell prey to a sophisticated scam, losing a substantial Rs 18 lakh to fraudsters employing deceitful scratch cards. The unfortunate saga commenced when Sanjana, going about her routine, received an envelope supposedly dispatched by an online retail platform on January 28, 2024. Inside lay a seemingly innocuous scratch card, accompanied by what appeared to be straightforward instructions.

    Believing it was necessary for verification purposes, Sanjana reluctantly shared photographs of the letter, scratch card, envelope, and her ID card, following the deceptive instructions provided by the scammers. However, little did she know, this act of compliance would soon lead to despair as her initial excitement over winning a notable prize of Rs 15.51 lakh from the scratch card turned into bitter disappointment, reported DH.

    Kerala man loses over Rs 4 lakh in OTP scam; Malappuram district commission orders bank to reimburse; Read

    Through Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS), Sanjana obediently transferred a total of Rs 18,40,168 to the fraudsters over subsequent months. They deceitfully asserted that a 30% tax was required to claim her winnings, preying on her vulnerability and citing the illegality of lotteries in Karnataka.

    However, as fate would have it, the fraudsters vanished into thin air, leaving Sanjana grappling with the grim reality of her substantial loss. With no recourse left, she promptly reported the incident to cybercrime authorities, who swiftly registered a case under both the Information Technology Act and the Indian Penal Code.

    What is Scratch Card Fraud?

    Comedian Rohan Joshi gets fraud call accusing him of transporting drugs, terms it 'Greatest scam'

    Scratch card fraud involves tricking individuals into believing they have won a prize through fake or misleading scratch cards. Scammers employ various tactics to perpetrate these scams:

    - They falsely claim winnings on fake scratch cards and demand payment of fees to claim the prize. Sometimes, they may also request personal information, which is never required for legitimate prizes.

    - Scammers may send fake scratch cards via email, insisting that the recipient must pay an upfront amount as processing fees and taxes to receive the prize. However, sending money in such cases only leads to financial loss.

    How to Avoid Falling Victim to Fraud?

    Man duped of Rs 2 lakh by miscreants using diversion tactics while asked to pick up notes on road

    To steer clear of becoming a victim of scratch card fraud, consider the following precautions:

    - If you receive an unexpected scratch card via email or other means, exercise caution as it could be a scam.

    - Legitimate lotteries and promotional offers do not require any payment to claim rewards. Be wary of any payment requests.

    Bengaluru: Doctor defrauded of Rs 9.6 lakh through QR Code scam while selling household items on OLX

    - If uncertain about the legitimacy of a scratch card, contact the sponsoring company directly to inquire. Legitimate companies will offer clear instructions on claiming prizes.

    - Refrain from disclosing personal information like bank account details or proof of identity to claim a scratch card prize.

    - In case you unknowingly fall victim to a scratch card scam, report the incident to the Cybercrime Police immediately for swift action.

    Last Updated May 13, 2024, 4:39 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka: 3 missing children found dead in sewage treatment plant in Vijayapura, families allege negligence vkp

    Karnataka: 3 missing children found dead in sewage treatment plant in Vijayapura, families allege negligence

    Rainfall mayhem: Bengaluru rains create chaos in traffic, Yellow alert issued in Karnataka for 6 days vkp

    Rainfall mayhem: Bengaluru rains create chaos in traffic, Yellow alert issued in Karnataka for 6 days

    Scuba diving mishap: Shivamogga MLA leads rescue mission for 6 stranded Kannadigas in Goa sea vkp

    Scuba diving mishap: Shivamogga MLA leads rescue mission for 6 stranded Kannadigas in Goa sea

    Bengaluru: Namma Metro's Yellow line to undergo CMRS testing by October end vkp

    Bengaluru: Namma Metro’s Yellow line to undergo CMRS testing by October end

    Woman linked to HD Revanna kidnapping case claims 'voluntary visit', denies wrongdoing vkp

    Woman linked to HD Revanna kidnapping case claims 'voluntary visit', denies wrongdoing

    Recent Stories

    Janhvi Kapoor turns fashion designer; actress creates her own outfit for 'Mr And Mrs Mahi' movie promotion RBA

    Janhvi Kapoor turns fashion designer; actress creates her own outfit for 'Mr And Mrs Mahi' movie promotion

    Vatican City to Monaco: 7 smallest cities in the world ATG EAI

    Vatican City to Monaco: 7 smallest cities in the world

    Mumbai witnesses first rain of the season accompanied by massive dust storm; WATCH dramatic videos anr

    Mumbai witnesses first rain of the season accompanied by massive dust storm; WATCH dramatic videos

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi blesses woman who welcomed him with tears of joy in Saran (WATCH) gcw

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi blesses woman who welcomed him with tears of joy in Saran (WATCH)

    Football Real Madrid's strategic salary plan for Mbappe to maintain dressing room harmony osf

    Real Madrid's strategic salary plan for Mbappe to maintain dressing room harmony

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH) snt

    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH) snt

    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Telangana CM Revanth Reddy predicts BJP's electoral fortunes, warns against agenda (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy predicts BJP's electoral fortunes, warns against agenda (WATCH)

    Video Icon