Bengaluru police arrest 9, including foreigner, for online prostitution

In a major crackdown, Bengaluru's East Division police arrested nine individuals, including a foreign woman, in connection with an alleged online prostitution ring operating through platforms like Telegram and WhatsApp. DCP D. Devaraj led the operation targeting 'The Leelapark Hotel,' unveiling an intricate setup under the 'Bengaluru Dating Club.' B. Dayanand stressed the severity of human trafficking, likening it to terrorism, and highlighted ongoing efforts to dismantle such networks.

Bengaluru's East Division police apprehended nine individuals in a significant crackdown on an alleged online prostitution ring, including a foreign woman, following a raid at a hotel in the city.

The arrests were made as part of an operation conducted by DCP D. Devaraj of the Eastern Division, targeting 'The Leelapark Hotel' near Dommalur Layout. The police uncovered an intricate online prostitution setup facilitated through Telegram and WhatsApp groups, notably one named ‘Bengaluru Dating Club'.



'Human trafficking' scam: CID probe uncovers third illegal emigration flight to the US from Dubai

Among those apprehended were Pramod Kumar Lenka, Manoj Vas, Assanne Soumitra Chandra, Jitendra Sahu, K. Prakash alias Akash, Vaishakh, Agraharada Govindaraj, Akshay, and Beoyinyaz of Pulaketi Nagar. B. Dayanand, addressing a press conference, emphasized the severity of human trafficking and prostitution, likening it to acts worse than terrorism. He highlighted the long-term mental and physical trauma inflicted upon victims trapped within such networks, stressing the threat to their dignity and self-respect.

The police have intensified efforts against these illicit activities, comparing the impact on victims to that of terrorism. Dayanand highlighted ongoing operations by both CCB and Eastern Division police to dismantle such networks continuously.



Bengaluru CCB Police detain 44 women, 34 men in raid on suspected prostitution at massage parlours

Moreover, the authorities have begun stringent checks on spas across the city to curb illegal activities, signalling strong repercussions for those involved in unlawful transactions.

A deeper investigation revealed the involvement of Beoyinyaz, who arrived in Bengaluru fifteen years ago and settled in Uzbekistan through a local marriage. She allegedly orchestrated a wide-reaching prostitution operation, luring foreign women to the city under false employment pretences. Beoyinyaz was reported to have run similar illicit businesses across various cities, establishing herself as a key figure in trafficking foreign women. Efforts are underway, including legal processes through FRRB, to repatriate the victims ensnared in these networks.