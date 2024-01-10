Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bengaluru police arrest 9, including foreigner, for online prostitution

    In a major crackdown, Bengaluru's East Division police arrested nine individuals, including a foreign woman, in connection with an alleged online prostitution ring operating through platforms like Telegram and WhatsApp. DCP D. Devaraj led the operation targeting 'The Leelapark Hotel,' unveiling an intricate setup under the 'Bengaluru Dating Club.' B. Dayanand stressed the severity of human trafficking, likening it to terrorism, and highlighted ongoing efforts to dismantle such networks.

    Bengaluru police arrest 9, including foreigner, for online prostitution vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jan 10, 2024, 9:08 AM IST

    Bengaluru's East Division police apprehended nine individuals in a significant crackdown on an alleged online prostitution ring, including a foreign woman, following a raid at a hotel in the city.

    The arrests were made as part of an operation conducted by DCP D. Devaraj of the Eastern Division, targeting 'The Leelapark Hotel' near Dommalur Layout. The police uncovered an intricate online prostitution setup facilitated through Telegram and WhatsApp groups, notably one named ‘Bengaluru Dating Club'.

    'Human trafficking' scam: CID probe uncovers third illegal emigration flight to the US from Dubai

    Among those apprehended were Pramod Kumar Lenka, Manoj Vas, Assanne Soumitra Chandra, Jitendra Sahu, K. Prakash alias Akash, Vaishakh, Agraharada Govindaraj, Akshay, and Beoyinyaz of Pulaketi Nagar. B. Dayanand, addressing a press conference, emphasized the severity of human trafficking and prostitution, likening it to acts worse than terrorism. He highlighted the long-term mental and physical trauma inflicted upon victims trapped within such networks, stressing the threat to their dignity and self-respect.

    The police have intensified efforts against these illicit activities, comparing the impact on victims to that of terrorism. Dayanand highlighted ongoing operations by both CCB and Eastern Division police to dismantle such networks continuously.

    Bengaluru CCB Police detain 44 women, 34 men in raid on suspected prostitution at massage parlours

    Moreover, the authorities have begun stringent checks on spas across the city to curb illegal activities, signalling strong repercussions for those involved in unlawful transactions.

    A deeper investigation revealed the involvement of Beoyinyaz, who arrived in Bengaluru fifteen years ago and settled in Uzbekistan through a local marriage. She allegedly orchestrated a wide-reaching prostitution operation, luring foreign women to the city under false employment pretences. Beoyinyaz was reported to have run similar illicit businesses across various cities, establishing herself as a key figure in trafficking foreign women. Efforts are underway, including legal processes through FRRB, to repatriate the victims ensnared in these networks.

    Last Updated Jan 10, 2024, 9:08 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Hanuman Jayanti clash: 10 suspects arrested in Bengaluru for auto driver's murder vkp

    Hanuman Jayanti clash: 10 suspects arrested in Bengaluru for auto driver’s murder

    Karnataka: Price lists to be displayed in Kannada from today at petrol bunks vkp

    Karnataka: Price lists to be displayed in Kannada from today at petrol bunks

    Bengaluru: Peenya flyover to undergo load testing; check traffic advisory and alternative routes

    Bengaluru: Peenya flyover to undergo load testing; check traffic advisory and alternative routes

    'Positive intent': Karnataka minister Hebbalkar explains Belagavi remarks amid uproar

    'Positive intent': Karnataka minister Hebbalkar explains Belagavi remarks amid uproar

    Lokayukta raids in several parts of Karnataka uncover corruption networks; check details

    Lokayukta raids in several parts of Karnataka uncover corruption networks; check details

    Recent Stories

    Sena Vs Sena: Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar to give verdict on MLAs' disqualification pleas

    Sena Vs Sena: Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar to give verdict on MLAs' disqualification pleas

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Isha Malviya calls Mannara Chopra 'hypocrite' over Abhishek Kumar's nomination ATG

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Isha Malviya calls Mannara Chopra 'hypocrite' over Abhishek Kumar's nomination

    Hanuman Jayanti clash: 10 suspects arrested in Bengaluru for auto driver's murder vkp

    Hanuman Jayanti clash: 10 suspects arrested in Bengaluru for auto driver’s murder

    Kerala: Youth Congress to hold protest march to Secretariat over arrest of Rahul Mamkootathil today rkn

    Kerala: Youth Congress to hold protest march to Secretariat over arrest of Rahul Mamkootathil today

    Gunmen interrupt live TV broadcast, as war on 'terror' gangs spirals out of control in Ecuador (WATCH)

    Gunmen interrupt live TV broadcast, as war on 'terror' gangs spirals out of control in Ecuador (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Video Icon