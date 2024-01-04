Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Human trafficking' scam: CID probe uncovers third illegal emigration flight to the US from Dubai

    Gujarat CID investigations into illicit emigrations to the United States via chartered flights have uncovered an additional flight departing from Dubai to Nicaragua on December 6. This revelation brings the total count of identified trips to three.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jan 4, 2024, 1:48 PM IST

    In a startling revelation, investigations led Gujarat CID have uncovered a series of illegal emigrations from India to the United States through chartered flights. The probe, which initially focused on an incident in France, has expanded to include two additional flights, bringing the total number of known trips to three. The incidents highlight the growing concerns surrounding alleged human trafficking operations using chartered flights and the involvement of a consistent group of agents.

    Also read: France flight row: Hunt on for masterminds of 'human trafficking' network; upto Rs 1.2 cr paid to agents

    According to CID officials, the latest findings indicate that on December 6, another chartered plane departed for Nicaragua from Dubai, marking the third such known trip. This comes on the heels of a December 21 incident in France, where authorities, acting on a tip-off about suspected human smuggling, prevented a plane with 303 passengers, including 96 from Gujarat, from taking off from Vatry airport.

    The investigations have revealed a significant connection between the various flights, as the same agents involved in the December 6 trip were also linked to the flight grounded in France. The CID (crime) has been actively questioning these agents to unravel the intricate network behind these illegal emigrations.

    While questioning passengers who were booked on the flight in France, CID officials found no immediate irregularities in their documents. However, it was discovered that the passengers had intended to enter the United States illegally, prompting further scrutiny. Despite having valid documents, their intentions raised red flags, exposing the deceptive nature of the operation.

    Also read: French grounding prompted 30 Gujaratis in Dubai to abandon Nicaragua flight, choose return to India: Report

    On December 24, a court at Vatry airport permitted the return of the grounded plane to India after finding no immediate legal issues with the passengers' documents. The flight, which initially had 303 passengers, landed in Mumbai with only 276 individuals on board. This incident followed a previous flight with around 200 passengers, including 60 from Gujarat, which had a technical halt in Germany for 10-12 hours. Sources suggest that some of these illegal immigrants may have entered the US, while others found themselves in Mexico.

    The ongoing investigation underscores the persistence of a particular group of agents orchestrating these chartered flights through Vatry and Germany. The seamless coordination between these agents raises concerns about the global network facilitating illegal emigrations and prompts authorities to address the root causes of such operations.

    Last Updated Jan 4, 2024, 1:48 PM IST
    Kerala: Case filed against 12 social media accounts for sending death threats to DCP rkn

    Ram Mandir inauguration Planning a trip to Ayodhya THIS app will help you find affordable stay gcw

    NCP leader Jitendra Awhad issues apology amid row over his 'Lord Ram is a non-vegetarian' remark AJR

    BBMP, NHAI to issue notices to Bengaluru's Mall of Asia for building violation and noise pollution allegations vkp

    G20 Summit website faced massive DDoS attack with 16 lakh bot hits per minute, reveals I4C CEO snt

    Kerala: Case filed against 12 social media accounts for sending death threats to DCP rkn

    cricket Aaron Finch bids adieu to Big Bash League, wrapping up a glorious T20 chapter osf

    ISL is the spark igniting our belief to play in FIFA World Cup, says FC Goa's Sandesh Jhingan (WATCH) snt

    Know the scientific reasons of Dwajasthambam or Kodimaram in Indian temples anr

    Ram Mandir inauguration Planning a trip to Ayodhya THIS app will help you find affordable stay gcw

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Heartwarming Video: PM Modi meets Meera PM Ujjwala Yojana beneficiary number 10 crore

