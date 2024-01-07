Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bengaluru CCB Police detain 44 women, 34 men in raid on suspected prostitution at massage parlours

    In a recent CCB raid on massage and beauty parlours in Bengaluru, 44 women and 34 men were detained for alleged involvement in illegal activities. Nirvana International Spa on Old Madras Road faced scrutiny for suspected prostitution. Anil, tied to the spa and from another region, is being pursued for questioning. This operation highlights the broader issue of prostitution in Bengaluru and efforts to enforce the law.

    In a recent crackdown, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Bengaluru executed a raid on various massage and beauty parlours in the city, leading to the detention of 44 women and 34 men—the operation, spearheaded by CCB officer Dharmendra, targeted establishments suspected of involvement in illegal activities.

    Nirvana International Spa, situated on Old Madras Road near Tin Factory, came under scrutiny for allegedly operating as a hub for prostitution. Acting on specific information, a team of approximately ten officers conducted the raid, uncovering illicit activities within the spa.

    The premises, occupying the 1st and 6th floors of a multi-storied building, were allegedly linked to a network involving individuals from outside the state. Anil, who reportedly hailed from another region and managed a local meat shop, has been singled out in the investigation. CCB officers are currently in the process of apprehending Anil and are actively engaged in interrogating him regarding his potential involvement.

    The crackdown sheds light on the presence of prostitution in Bengaluru, drawing attention to operations running from abroad and their impact on the local landscape. Authorities remain committed to upholding law and order, cracking down on illegal activities.

