    Bengaluru: One girl tests positive for cholera among 47 admitted from BMRCI girls hostel

    An outbreak of cholera in Bengaluru Medical College's women's hostel has sparked concern after one student tested positive among the 47 admitted to Victoria Hospital. Health authorities are on high alert, suspecting poor sanitation and contaminated drinking water as contributors. Students had previously raised hygiene concerns, but little action was taken. Test results for the remaining students are pending.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Apr 6, 2024, 10:50 AM IST

    An alarming outbreak of cholera has struck the women's hostel at Bengaluru Medical College, with one confirmed case among the 47 medical students admitted to Victoria Hospital. The infected student, tested positive for the disease, sparking concerns among health officials and residents alike.

    The infected student tested positive for cholera, according to reports from Victoria Hospital where the students were admitted. The situation has prompted heightened vigilance among health authorities, who closely monitor the condition of those affected.

    The outbreak, characterised by symptoms such as vomiting, dysentery, and stomach pain, has left the medical community deeply troubled. It is suspected that the chaotic conditions prevailing in the hostel may have contributed to the rapid spread of the disease.

    Several students had previously voiced their concerns regarding the lack of cleanliness in the hostel premises, with complaints directed towards the hostel warden, Dhimaku. Despite repeated pleas for improved sanitation, little action was taken, leaving students to contend with unhygienic living conditions.

    Compounding the issue, the drinking water supplied to the hostel was found to be contaminated, forcing students to resort to purchasing bottled water at their own expense. This further exacerbated the risk of infection among the hostel residents. The remaining 46 students await the test results.

    Last Updated Apr 6, 2024, 10:50 AM IST
