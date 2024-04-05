Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Cholera outbreak sparks alarm in Bengaluru; BBMP urges hot water provision in restaurants, hotels

    Fear grips Bengaluru as a suspected cholera case surfaces in Malleshwaram. Prompt action by health authorities includes stringent precautions, surveillance of households, and directives for distributing hot water in public establishments. Despite initial panic, subsequent tests yield mixed results, but vigilance remains high to prevent further spread of the disease.

    Cholera outbreak sparks alarm in Bengaluru; BBMP urges hot water provision in restaurants, hotels vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Apr 5, 2024, 9:30 AM IST

    The capital city of Karnataka, Bengaluru is sent into a frenzy as fear of cholera spread through its streets, sparking urgent action from health authorities. This comes after a suspected case of cholera was reported in Malleshwaram. The alarm was raised when a woman, whose identity remains undisclosed, exhibited symptoms of severe vomiting, prompting concerns about a potential cholera outbreak.

    Upon undergoing a blood test, cholera was detected, sending immediate ripples of panic through the area. In response, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) health department swiftly implemented stringent precautions to prevent the spread of the disease, deploying measures at every ward level.

    Bengaluru water crisis: BBMP issues alert to PGs amid rapid rise of Cholera cases

    The gravity of the situation was further underscored when another woman was admitted to a private hospital with symptoms of diarrhoea and vomiting. It was reported that a doctor at the hospital informed the patient about the symptoms associated with cholera.

    Initial tests confirmed the presence of cholera, but subsequent laboratory analysis of a stool sample yielded negative results. Despite this, health authorities remain vigilant, diligently gathering information about the affected woman's travel history and contacts to mitigate any potential risks. Surveillance efforts were intensified, with health officials conducting visits to 165 households in the vicinity of the suspected case. Fortunately, no additional cases of cholera were reported among these households.

    Cholera comes back in Bengaluru amid coronavirus scare; mayor to look into issue

    To prevent the further spread, BBMP issued notices to all City Health Officers and Medical Officers of Health, mandating the distribution of hot water for drinking in hotels, restaurants, and cafes across the city. Additionally, private and government hospitals were instructed to report all cholera cases to the Integrated Health Information Platform (IHIP) database without fail.

    As part of precautionary measures, ten water samples were collected from the area suspected of contamination and sent for testing to ensure the safety of the water supply.
     

    Cholera outbreak sparks alarm in Bengaluru; BBMP urges hot water provision in restaurants, hotels vkp

    Last Updated Apr 5, 2024, 9:30 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka: Kalaburagi faces heatwave, records 44.2 degrees Celsius for two consecutive days vkp

    Karnataka: Kalaburagi faces heatwave, records 44.2 degrees Celsius for two consecutive days

    Bengaluru man seeks 'refuge' in OYO room to beat the heat, shares pic on X; SEE company's witty response! vkp

    Bengaluru man seeks 'refuge' in OYO room to beat the heat, shares pic on X; SEE company's witty response!

    Karnataka: 2-year-old rescued from tube-well in an 18-hour operation by SDRF, NDRF at Vijayapur vkp

    Karnataka: 2-year-old rescued from tube-well in an 18-hour operation by SDRF, NDRF at Vijayapur

    Karnataka: Brutal rape and murder shocks Bengaluru; Young man accused in horrific crime vkp

    Karnataka: Brutal rape and murder shocks Bengaluru; Young man accused in horrific crime

    Bengaluru: BBMP falls short of property tax revenue target for year 2023-24 vkp

    Bengaluru: BBMP falls short of property tax revenue target for year 2023-24

    Recent Stories

    Doordarshan to broadcast 'The Kerala Story' today; Kerala CM demands to withdraw screening ANR

    Doordarshan to broadcast 'The Kerala Story' today; Kerala CM demands to withdraw screening

    Aadujeevitham: Qatar grants permission to screen Prithviraj starrer after re-censoring rkn

    Aadujeevitham: Qatar grants permission to screen Prithviraj starrer after re-censoring

    Karnataka: Kalaburagi faces heatwave, records 44.2 degrees Celsius for two consecutive days vkp

    Karnataka: Kalaburagi faces heatwave, records 44.2 degrees Celsius for two consecutive days

    Munawar Faruqui to contest Lok Sabha elections? Reveals his interest in politics RKK

    Munawar Faruqui to contest Lok Sabha elections? Here's what he said

    WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Ramayana' begins shooting, film's Ayodhya set goes viral RKK

    WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Ramayana' begins shooting, film's Ayodhya set goes viral

    Recent Videos

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath?

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath? (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH) snt

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon