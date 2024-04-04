Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bengaluru water crisis: BBMP issues alert to PGs amid rapid rise of Cholera cases

    Amid Bengaluru's water crisis, cholera cases surge, prompting BBMP alert. A 27-year-old in a PG was diagnosed, triggering health checks for residents. No further cases found yet. Precautionary measures include mandatory health screenings for all PG occupants. Concerns rise due to water scarcity exacerbating cholera risk.

    Bengaluru water crisis: BBMP issues alert to PGs amid rapid rise of Cholera cases vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Apr 4, 2024, 10:11 AM IST

    Amidst the ongoing water crisis, cases of cholera surge in Bengaluru, and the residents are gripped with fear amidst concerns over water scarcity. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) issued an alert after hospitals reported a doubling of cholera cases in recent weeks.

    Recently, a distressing incident unfolded in the BBMP West Zone, where a 27-year-old young individual residing in a paying guest accommodation was diagnosed with cholera. The affected individual, who resided in Vyalikaval, underwent testing which confirmed the presence of cholera through a Yangting drop test. The youth, whose identity remains undisclosed, received treatment at a private hospital, raising alarm bells among health officials.

    Karnataka: After Bengaluru, water crisis hits Vijayapura; Groundwater depletion raises concerns

    The outbreak has prompted health check-ups for all residents of the PG as a precautionary measure. Further investigations are ongoing, with the water drop test report anticipated tomorrow. Responding to the diagnosis, BBMP personnel have conducted inspections in the vicinity, covering around 100 households surrounding the PG. Thankfully, no additional individuals have shown symptoms thus far.

    Water crisis hits Bengaluru's oxygen hub Lalbagh; Requires 1.5 million litres of water daily to quench thirst

    In reaction, the BBMP has implemented precautionary measures, including compulsory health check-ups for all occupants of paying guest accommodations. This action is aimed at curtailing the further spread of the disease and ensuring public health safety.

    Cholera, being a waterborne illness, thrives in unhygienic conditions, which raises concerns amid Bengaluru's current water scarcity issue. As temperatures soar and water sources diminish, the risk of cholera transmission escalates.

    Last Updated Apr 4, 2024, 10:11 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru: Namma Metro Phase III project from JP Nagar-Kadabagere set to commence by 2024 end vkp

    Bengaluru: Namma Metro Phase III project from JP Nagar-Kadabagere set to commence by 2024 end

    Karnataka: Man attempts suicide in front of High Court judge, sent to hospital vkp

    Karnataka: Man attempts suicide in front of High Court judge, sent to hospital

    Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announces political retirement from 2028 Assembly elections vkp

    'Won't have the health': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah says will retire from electoral politics after current term

    SHOCKING! Man brutally attacked with iron rod in Bengaluru's Kalyan Nagar; WATCH viral video vkp

    SHOCKING! Man brutally attacked with iron rod in Bengaluru's Kalyan Nagar; WATCH viral video

    BJP will win only 200 seats in 2024 Lok Sabha elections: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah vkp

    BJP will win only 200 seats in 2024 Lok Sabha elections: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

    Recent Stories

    Kerala teachers, doctor death in Arunachal Pradesh: Bodies to be brought to Thiruvananthapuram today rkn

    Kerala teachers, doctor death in Arunachal Pradesh: Bodies to be brought to Thiruvananthapuram today

    Bengaluru: Namma Metro Phase III project from JP Nagar-Kadabagere set to commence by 2024 end vkp

    Bengaluru: Namma Metro Phase III project from JP Nagar-Kadabagere set to commence by 2024 end

    Swiggy customer service search turns into online scam nightmare, elderly man loses Rs 3 lakh AJR

    Swiggy customer service search turns into online scam nightmare, elderly man loses Rs 3 lakh

    Scarlett Johansson falls prey to Deepfake? Or is the actress actually in Delhi? TRUTH HERE RKK

    Scarlett Johansson falls prey to Deepfake? Or is the actress actually in Delhi? TRUTH HERE

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Rahul Gandhi has assets worth Rs 20.4 crore, 18 criminal cases anr

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Rahul Gandhi has assets worth Rs 20.4 crore, 18 criminal cases

    Recent Videos

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath?

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath? (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH) snt

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon