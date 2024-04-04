Bengaluru water crisis: BBMP issues alert to PGs amid rapid rise of Cholera cases

Amid Bengaluru's water crisis, cholera cases surge, prompting BBMP alert. A 27-year-old in a PG was diagnosed, triggering health checks for residents. No further cases found yet. Precautionary measures include mandatory health screenings for all PG occupants. Concerns rise due to water scarcity exacerbating cholera risk.

Amidst the ongoing water crisis, cases of cholera surge in Bengaluru, and the residents are gripped with fear amidst concerns over water scarcity. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) issued an alert after hospitals reported a doubling of cholera cases in recent weeks.

Recently, a distressing incident unfolded in the BBMP West Zone, where a 27-year-old young individual residing in a paying guest accommodation was diagnosed with cholera. The affected individual, who resided in Vyalikaval, underwent testing which confirmed the presence of cholera through a Yangting drop test. The youth, whose identity remains undisclosed, received treatment at a private hospital, raising alarm bells among health officials.



The outbreak has prompted health check-ups for all residents of the PG as a precautionary measure. Further investigations are ongoing, with the water drop test report anticipated tomorrow. Responding to the diagnosis, BBMP personnel have conducted inspections in the vicinity, covering around 100 households surrounding the PG. Thankfully, no additional individuals have shown symptoms thus far.



In reaction, the BBMP has implemented precautionary measures, including compulsory health check-ups for all occupants of paying guest accommodations. This action is aimed at curtailing the further spread of the disease and ensuring public health safety.

Cholera, being a waterborne illness, thrives in unhygienic conditions, which raises concerns amid Bengaluru's current water scarcity issue. As temperatures soar and water sources diminish, the risk of cholera transmission escalates.