Bengaluru: Namma Metro along Purple line to be disrupted on Sept. 29; check details

On September 29, Bengaluru's Namma Metro Purple Line between Kengeri and Mysuru Road will be disrupted for mandatory safety checks on the newly constructed section between Kengeri and Challaghatta metro stations. However, the Green Line services will remain unaffected. The suspension coincides with a Karnataka bandh, and it's uncertain if the metro service will continue on that day.

Bengaluru Metro service on the Kengeri to Mysuru Road route along the Purple line will be halted on Friday, September 29, due to safety checks conducted between Kengeri and Challaghatta metro stations on the Metro Purple line. This suspension means that there will be no metro train service available on September 29 along the Kengeri to Mysuru Road route.



The reason behind this suspension is the mandatory safety inspection of the newly constructed section between Kengeri and Challaghatta metro stations, which is being supervised by the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (South Circle).



However, there will be no disruption in Metro train services between Mysuru Road, White Field (Kadugodi), and Krishnarajapura stations from Byappanahalli. These routes are part of the purple line, and the metro service will run as usual from morning until night.



It's important to note that Metro Green Line train services will remain unaffected. Bengaluru Metro officials have issued an appeal to passengers to be aware of this temporary suspension and to cooperate with the metro organization.

As the various Pro-Kannada organisations in Karnataka have called for a Karnataka bandh on Friday, September 29, the metro service will be regularly available for commuters. There is no official confirmation of whether the Namma Metro service will be suspended on the bandh day.