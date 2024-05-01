Bengaluru takes 41 year plunge, records driest April without rain since 1983!

Bengaluru experienced its driest April in 41 years, with no rainfall recorded and temperatures soaring to 38 degrees Celsius. The anomaly is attributed to factors including global warming and the El Nino phenomenon. However, there's hope for relief as experts predict a transition to La Nina conditions, potentially bringing normal to above-normal rainfall in the upcoming monsoon season.

The city of Bengaluru finds itself in an unusual predicament as it experiences its driest April in four decades, reminiscent of conditions last observed in 1983. With no rainfall throughout the month and temperatures soaring steadily, residents are facing unprecedented heat levels, marking a significant departure from the usual weather patterns of the region.

Typically, April in Bengaluru witnesses an average temperature of 34 degrees Celsius, with sporadic showers bringing relief from the scorching heat. However, this year, the mercury surged to 38 degrees on eight days, exacerbating the discomfort for inhabitants already grappling with the absence of rain.



Historically, April has seen its fair share of precipitation, with an average of 61.7 mm of rainfall expected during the month. Yet, the situation deviates starkly this year, with not even a single drop recorded, a stark contrast to the record-breaking 134 mm of rain experienced in April 2022. Even last year, the city received 40 mm of rainfall during the same period, underlining the anomaly of the current weather conditions.

While some areas on the outskirts of Bengaluru received showers a week ago, these occurrences were not captured by the official rain gauge. Compounding the concerns, the weather department has forecasted no signs of immediate relief, with the possibility of rain not anticipated for another five days.

A senior scientist at the IMD Bengaluru, confirmed the unusual nature of this April, labelling it as the driest in 41 years. He attributed the lack of rainfall to multiple factors, including global warming, burgeoning population, rapid urbanization, deficient cloud formation, and the prevailing El Nino phenomenon, reported Moneycontrol.



However, amidst the bleak outlook, there lies a glimmer of hope for the city's parched landscape. Experts predict a transition from the El Nino condition to a neutral phase, followed by the onset of La Nina conditions, signalling a favourable outlook for the upcoming monsoon season. Projections hint at normal to above-normal rainfall, offering a potential respite from the prevailing drought-like conditions.

Although relief seems distant, there is a semblance of optimism in the forecast, with the IMD suggesting the likelihood of evening rain accompanied by thundershowers from the second week of May.

