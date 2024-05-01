Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karnataka: Raichur records 10-year high, hits 45.6 degrees Celsius

    Recent scorching temperatures in Raichur, Karnataka, reaching 45.6 degrees Celsius, signal a concerning trend of rising heat levels in the region. Neighbouring districts also affected, with temperatures soaring to 45.3 degrees Celsius in areas like Kalaburagi, Yadgiri, and Vijayapur. Meteorological Department forecasts hot winds to persist, urging precautionary measures against heatstroke.

    Karnataka's Racihur has recently witnessed scorching temperatures, with the mercury soaring to 45.6 degrees Celsius. This marks the highest temperature recorded in April in Raichur in the last decade, signalling a concerning trend of rising heat levels in the region.

    The intense heat wave has not been confined to Raichur alone but has also affected neighbouring districts including Kalaburagi, Yadgiri, Vijayapur, Bagalkot, North, and Kalyana Karnataka. Over the past three days, residents in these areas have been grappling with the sweltering conditions, leading to disruptions in their daily lives.

    Karnataka water crisis: Bengaluru, surrounding districts face imminent threat as reservoirs dwindle to 10%

    According to the Meteorological Department, the highest maximum temperature of 45.6 degrees Celsius was documented in several areas including Dhadesugur, Somalapur, Mukkunda, Raudakunda villages of Salagundi hobli, and Huda hobli in Raichur district.

    Similarly, other regions have also experienced exceptionally high temperatures, with readings reaching 45.3 degrees Celsius in various parts of Kalaburagi District, Raichur District, Bagalkot District, and Yadgiri District. Raichur district saw temperatures of 45 and 45.2 degrees Celsius in Baderli and Manvi of Sindhanur, respectively, while Vijayapur and Yadgiri districts recorded temperatures of 45 and 45.1 degrees Celsius in Nalatwad of Muddebihal and Gogi of Shahapur.

    Bengaluru hits second hottest day in 50 years with 38.5°C, IMD predicts rainfall by May 2

    The scorching conditions persisted across several districts, with Raichur, Kalaburagi, Vijayapur, Yadagiri, Koppal, Bagalkote, Gadag, Chitradurga, Davangere, Chikkamagaluru, and parts of Tumkur district experiencing temperatures ranging from 42 to 45.6 degrees Celsius on Monday.

    Looking ahead, the Meteorological Department has forecasted that hot winds will continue to blow across the northern part of Karnataka for the next five days. Moreover, temperatures are expected to rise even at night, prompting authorities to issue precautionary advisories urging people to take necessary measures to protect themselves from heatstroke.

