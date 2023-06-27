Bengaluru-Mysuru route has transformed into 'death highway': Minister slams BJP

The Bengaluru-Mysuru route is no longer a national highway. It has transformed into a death Highway, said district in-charge minister Ramalinga Reddy who slammed BJP leaders and told them to be ready to take responsibility for this as much as they claim credit for the project.

Speaking at the quarterly progress review meeting of Karnataka development programmes held at the district panchayat hall, Reddy claimed that over 200 accidents have occurred on the Bengaluru-Mysore national highway, with over 150 persons killed.

"You have unscientifically constructed the road, which is the cause of so many deaths. Who is to blame for this? Some people brag in the media as well as on social media about having paved the path. It is your job to keep the highway safe. I am not sure what you are doing. The express highway should be carried out in a scientific manner,"

Accidents on the Bengaluru-Mysore Highway have spiked in recent months. As a result, the Karnataka government intends to establish a technical committee to investigate the failures of the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway, the state cabinet minister officiated over a meeting to discuss concerns including the expressway's development, land acquisition, compensation distribution, and toll-collecting.

A technical committee has been constituted to address all these issues, after consent from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

After visiting and examining the Bengaluru-Mysore Expressway accident sites on Tuesday, ADGP of the Road Safety and Traffic Department, Alok Kumar issued a directive to officials. He met officials in light of the surge in traffic accidents and obtained information from National Highways Authority officials.

Alok Kumar noticed that there are no police officers in uniform on the highway. As a result, he has ordered that they wear uniforms so that motorists will be afraid of speeding.

The Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 12, 2023. While dedicating the motorway to the nation, the PM stated that connectivity between these two technological and traditional hubs was vital from many perspectives and that the highway would serve as an encouragement for socioeconomic development in the region.

The road has been transformed from a state highway to a 10-lane national highway. The 118-kilometre express highway, built at an estimated cost of Rs 8,480 crore, decreases the commute between Bengaluru and Mysuru from roughly 3 hours to about 90 minutes.

"If you need good roads, you will have to pay for them," Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said during a press conference. "These roads will save you both fuel and time. We have constructed high-quality roadways. If you take the Mysuru-Bengaluru motorway, you will remember me," he added.