Petrol, diesel price today: Check latest rates in your city on June 25, 2023

Petrol, diesel price in India: Everyday at 6am, the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) change fuel retail prices in accordance with the price of crude oil throughout the world. Through excise tax, base pricing, and price caps, government controls fuel prices.

The rates of petrol and diesel for each day, whether new or unchanged, are announced at 6 am on the day. However, these vary from state to state due to value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc. The petrol price in Delhi is Rs 96.72 per litre on June 25, while the diesel rate stands at Rs 89.62/litre.

In Mumbai, petrol price on June 25 continued to retail above Rs 100 mark at Rs 106.31 for a litre, while diesel was being sold at Rs 94.27 per litre. The fuel rates remain unchanged since May 2022, when the central government and several states had cut fuel taxes.

Check city-wise Petrol and Diesel prices on June 25, 2023:

Chennai

Petrol - Rs 102.63

Diesel - Rs 94.33

Kolkata

Petrol - Rs 106.03

Diesel - Rs 92.76

Noida

Petrol - Rs 96.77

Diesel - Rs 89.94

Lucknow

Petrol - Rs 96.57

Diesel - Rs 89.76

Bengaluru

Petrol - Rs 101.94

Diesel - Rs 87.89

The petrol and diesel prices in India are decided on the basis of several factors such as freight charges, value-added tax (VAT) and local taxes. This leads to the rates being different from state to state.

Crude oil is the main raw material used to produce petrol and diesel, so its price has a direct impact on the final cost of these fuels.