Entertainment

Illegal IPL streaming case: Tamannaah Bhatia summoned on April 29

Image credits: Instagram

Mahadev Betting App case

Tamannaah Bhatia's name has come up in the illicit IPL match streaming case and according to sources, the Maharashtra Cyber Cell has called the actress to question the matter. 

Image credits: insta

Mahadev Betting App case

The actress has been asked to appear for interrogation on April 29 and it is also reported that Sanjay Dutt's name has surfaced in connection with the case. 

Image credits: insta

Mahadev Betting App case

ANI shared that Maharashtra Cyber summoned Tamannaah Bhatia on April 29, 2024, for questioning concerning the illegal streaming of IPL 2023 on the Fairplay App.

Image credits: insta

Mahadev Betting App case

An FIR was filed in September 2023 after Viacom18 alleged that they owned the Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) for broadcasting IPL matches. 

Image credits: insta

Mahadev Betting App case

Despite this, the betting app Fair Play was illegally streaming the matches on its site. Viacom18 suffered a loss of more than Rs 100 crore. 

Image credits: Instagram

Other celebrities involved

Following the FIR, numerous celebrities were hauled in for interrogation, including Badshah, Sanjay Dutt, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Tamannaah.

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One