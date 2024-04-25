Illegal IPL streaming case: Tamannaah Bhatia summoned on April 29

Entertainment
Tamannaah Bhatia's name has come up in the illicit IPL match streaming case and according to sources, the Maharashtra Cyber Cell has called the actress to question the matter.
The actress has been asked to appear for interrogation on April 29 and it is also reported that Sanjay Dutt's name has surfaced in connection with the case.
ANI shared that Maharashtra Cyber summoned Tamannaah Bhatia on April 29, 2024, for questioning concerning the illegal streaming of IPL 2023 on the Fairplay App.
An FIR was filed in September 2023 after Viacom18 alleged that they owned the Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) for broadcasting IPL matches.
Despite this, the betting app Fair Play was illegally streaming the matches on its site. Viacom18 suffered a loss of more than Rs 100 crore.
Following the FIR, numerous celebrities were hauled in for interrogation, including Badshah, Sanjay Dutt, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Tamannaah.