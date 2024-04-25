Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karnataka DyCM DK Shivakumar appeals HC to quash FIR against him in alleged voter threatening case

    Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar is seeking the cancellation of an FIR accusing him of voter coercion and inducement during an election campaign. Allegations arose from promises made to residents in exchange for votes. Shivakumar asserts his comments addressed legitimate concerns and were not coercive. He challenges the FIR's validity.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Apr 25, 2024, 8:48 AM IST

    Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has taken legal action to seek the cancellation of an FIR lodged against him at the RMC Yard police station in the city. The FIR accuses him of both threatening and enticing residents of an apartment within the Rajarajeshwari assembly constituency. Shivakumar has now approached the High Court seeking redress.

    The demand for the annulment of the FIR stems from an incident during an election campaign meeting held by D.K. with residents of an apartment in Rajarajeshwari Nagar. Allegations surfaced that Shivakumar had promised land allocation and water provision in exchange for votes for the Congress candidate, DK Suresh, in the Bengaluru Rural Lok Sabha constituency.

    On April 19, following a private complaint filed by Dinesh Kumar regarding the purported violation of the code of conduct, the Magistrate Court ordered the registration of an FIR against Shivakumar. Subsequently, the RMC Yard police station filed the FIR, citing charges of voter coercion and inducement.

    Challenging these allegations, Shivakumar's petition argues that his statements did not constitute threats or inducements but rather addressed the residents' concerns regarding water supply and land issues. He maintains that his comments were aimed at clarifying that the demands could be addressed through legitimate channels, including potential funding from the MP's fund.

    The petition contends that the FIR was filed without proper verification and asserts that the Magistrate Court's order was issued prematurely. It highlights procedural irregularities, including the registration of the FIR before Shivakumar could provide his explanation to the Assistant Election Officer of Rajarajeshwari Nagar Assembly Constituency.

    Last Updated Apr 25, 2024, 8:48 AM IST
