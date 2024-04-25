Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'I have never seen a more consultative PM..' EAM S Jaishankar slams those calling PM Modi a dictator (WATCH)

    External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar refutes claims of Prime Minister Narendra Modi governing like a dictator, asserting Modi as the most consultative PM he's seen. Jaishankar, in a podcast, highlights Modi's inclusive decision-making style, citing extensive consultations and open-mindedness towards team opinions. He commends Modi's approach.

    'I have never seen a more consultative PM..' EAM S Jaishankar slams those calling PM Modi a dictator (WATCH)
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Apr 25, 2024, 10:39 AM IST

    External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has rejected the notion among Opposition members and critics that Prime Minister Narendra Modi administers like a dictator. Jaishankar termed the latter as the most consultative Prime Minister he has ever seen.

    Taking part in a podcast hosted by Sushant Sinha, Jaishankar offered a nuanced perspective, shedding light on Modi's consultative approach to decision-making.

    Jaishankar's BIG revelation: 'Foreign Policy of past governments was influenced by votebank politics' (WATCH)

    Jaishankar said, "I've never seen a more consultative PM than Narendra Modi. Modi consults his team for any kind of decision. Take, for instance, when a foreign leader is set to attend our Republic Day parade on January 26. While many would start the paperwork in October of the previous year, Modi takes a different approach. Every task is teamwork for him. He asks the team for options regarding which leader should attend the parade. He sits down with the team first, asking for justifications about who should attend. Only after a perfect justification, considering the pros and cons of each leader, does the meeting commence."

    "Prime Minister Modi's consultative style is unusual. We put in a lot of hard work before such meetings. In fact, for these discussions, we typically have about five meetings and prepare PowerPoint presentations.

    'If 26/11 happens now...': EAM S Jaishankar on India's response to terrorists

    "In most organizations, leaders often assert their opinions at the outset of meetings and then continue the discussion. Teammates often agree with the leader's opinion. But PM Modi doesn't operate that way. During team discussions, we can outline our opinions to PM Modi, to which he responds, 'Yes, I hadn't thought of it that way.' His working habits are very open, considering everyone's opinions before making a decision. He listens to our opinions on his decisions open-mindedly and never takes offence. I admire his working habits. As someone known for being straightforward, I appreciate working with him."

    Last Updated Apr 25, 2024, 10:50 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Paid holiday declared for commercial establishments in Kerala on April 26 rkn

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Paid holiday declared for commercial establishments in Kerala on April 26

    Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya meets her mother after 12 years at Yemeni jail rkn

    Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya meets her mother after 12 years at Yemeni jail

    25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas Indian Army unveils selfie point in Ladakh Hombotingla pass watch gcw

    25th Anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas: Indian Army unveils selfie point in Ladakh's Hombotingla Pass (WATCH)

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Over 1 lakh new voters registered in Bengaluru constituencies within 19 days vkp

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Over 1 lakh new voters registered in Bengaluru constituencies within 19 days

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-519 April 25 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-519 April 25 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Recent Stories

    Illegal IPL streaming case: Tamannaah Bhatia summoned on April 29 RKK

    Illegal IPL streaming case: Tamannaah Bhatia summoned on April 29

    5 issues PM Modi has used to target Congress this Lok Sabha election anr

    5 issues PM Modi has used to target Congress this Lok Sabha election

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Paid holiday declared for commercial establishments in Kerala on April 26 rkn

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Paid holiday declared for commercial establishments in Kerala on April 26

    Gold rate rises on April 25? Check how much 22 and 24 carat costs gcw

    Gold rate rises on April 25? Check how much 22 and 24 carat costs

    Four more years, pause Joe Biden appears to read script instructions out loud in latest teleprompter gaffe (WATCH) gcw

    Joe Biden appears to read script instructions out loud in latest teleprompter gaffe (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajeev Chandrasekhar Exclusive! 'People in Kerala are angry, fed up with Left and Congress' anr

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar Exclusive! 'People in Kerala are angry, fed up with Left and Congress' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi Exclusive! PM EXPOSES Left in Kerala; Congress and Communists two sides of the same coin'

    Narendra Modi Exclusive! PM EXPOSES Left in Kerala; Congress and Communists two sides of the same coin'

    Video Icon