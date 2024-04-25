India News

5 times when PM Modi targeted Rahul Gandhi after LS poll announcement

Image credits: X

'Shehzada'

PM Modi stated that the 'shehzada' in Wayanad is waiting for the polls to end to find another safe seat and will flee Kerala as he did in Amethi.
 

Image credits: our own

'Party with Emergency mindset'

Gandhi's remark 'whole country will be on fire' was slammed by PM Modi & said that 'party with emergency mindset does not have faith in democracy'.

Image credits: Instagram

Rahul Gandhi's 'Shakti Remark'

"Congress doesn't target any other faith, but doesn't waste a second in abusing Hinduism", said PM Modi.
 

Image credits: our own

'Maovadi Thinking' on wealth redistribution

PM Modi said that the idea of the wealth survey announced by Rahul Gandhi is 'Maovadi Thinking'. 

Image credits: Instagram

Rahul Gandhi's Ek jhatke mein garibi hata dunga'

PM Modi said, "Those who got a chance to be in power for 5-6 decades, when they say this, the country thinks what is this man saying."

Image credits: X
