India News
PM Modi stated that the 'shehzada' in Wayanad is waiting for the polls to end to find another safe seat and will flee Kerala as he did in Amethi.
Gandhi's remark 'whole country will be on fire' was slammed by PM Modi & said that 'party with emergency mindset does not have faith in democracy'.
"Congress doesn't target any other faith, but doesn't waste a second in abusing Hinduism", said PM Modi.
PM Modi said that the idea of the wealth survey announced by Rahul Gandhi is 'Maovadi Thinking'.
PM Modi said, "Those who got a chance to be in power for 5-6 decades, when they say this, the country thinks what is this man saying."