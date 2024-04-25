Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Over 1 lakh new voters registered in Bengaluru constituencies within 19 days

    Bengaluru's three Lok Sabha constituencies witness a surge in voter registration, with over 1 lakh new voters joining the rolls in just 19 days. The Election Commission reports a total of 99,526 new registrations, indicating heightened civic engagement. Proactive measures are underway to ensure a smooth voting process on August 26, with 43,000 officers assigned to polling stations.

    Over just 19 days, Bengaluru's three Lok Sabha constituencies have seen a significant increase in voter registration, with more than 1 lakh new voters joining the electoral rolls. The surge in registrations comes after the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections on March 16, demonstrating a heightened interest and participation in the democratic process.

    According to reports from the Election Commission, as of April 4, a total of 99,526 new voters have been added to the voter list across the city's three Lok Sabha constituencies. Before the announcement of the elections, the total number of voters stood at 78,90,480. With the recent additions, the voter count has now risen to 79,90,006.

    Bengaluru: IT officials raid MP DK Suresh’s associate, ex-corporator Gangadhar's house in Konanakunte

    Breaking down the numbers, the Bengaluru North Lok Sabha constituency has seen 40,398 new voters registering, while Bengaluru Central and Bengaluru South have witnessed 34,841 and 24,287 new registrations respectively. This influx of new voters highlights a growing engagement and awareness among the citizens towards their civic duties.

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Bengaluru rural constituency to get 100% web casting in voting stations on April 26

    In preparation for the upcoming polling day on August 26, the District Election Commission has taken proactive steps to ensure a smooth voting process. A dedicated team of 43,000 officers has been assigned to polling stations across the three constituencies. These officers have been diligently working to set up polling stations and arrange necessary voting materials, including voting machines.

    Ahead of the polling day, the final stage of preparations was completed on Wednesday, with officers tasked with collecting voting materials from 28 mustering centres across the city. Equipped with the required materials, the officers will be stationed at the polling booths from 7 am on Friday, ready to assist voters and facilitate a seamless voting experience.

