    Karnataka farmers in despair as state sees 58 per cent rain shortfall

    A delay in the arrival of the Monsoon is making farmers in Karnataka anxious. The monsoon season in the state usually begins in June and continues till November. This year, the clouds still have not opened up even though June is coming to an end.
     

    Karnataka farmers in despair, as state sees 58 per cent rain shortfall
    First Published Jun 27, 2023, 5:35 PM IST

    Farmers could be staring at financial losses if drought kills their crops. Insufficient water supply could force farmers to spend additional money on irrigation or drilling more wells. 

    State Agricultural Minster N Cheluvaraya Swamy said, "God alone can safeguard us from drought, with 58 per cent rain shortfall in Karnataka."

    Briefing media persons, Swamy said, "At least 82 lakh hectares should have been seeded by now, as usually done. However, only 10.2 lakh hectares of land have been sowed so far. Despite the storm, there is no rainfall. Although it has started raining, it remains to be distributed across the state. Farmers are in desperate need; we need to see if the weather shows mercy and favours us."
    "Around 167 mm of rain is typical for this time of year in the state. But only 66 mm of rainfall has been received. A 58% rain deficiency is observed. Monsoon rain is expected to fall until July 5," according to forecasters. 

    As a result, we'll have to wait another week. He expressed despondency, claiming that "if it does not rain, nothing can be done."

    The opposing parties are also playing politics by implying that drought occurs when Congress returns. Drought existed in the past, even when the BJP and JDS were in power. It makes no difference who was in charge at the time. 
    The rain deficiency will be examined as well as the situation which caused a lack of rain will be observed at the cabinet meeting on June 27, said Science and Technology Minister NS Bosaraju.

    The CM was also told through video conference about how much rainfall is lacking in which district. It is tightly regulated that there be no lack of drinking water. Borewell drilling has begun in order to ease the lack of drinking water.

    Last Updated Jun 27, 2023, 6:17 PM IST
