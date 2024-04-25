Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Paid holiday declared for commercial establishments in Kerala on April 26

Kerala will cast vote on April 26 for 20 constituencies. The government has issued an order stating that wages should not be denied or reduced for commercial establishments during this day. A total of 66,303 policemen and 62 companies of central forces have been deployed for security.

Thiruvananthapuram: A public holiday has been declared in all institutions including government offices and educational institutions in the state on April 26 for Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The government has issued an order stating that wages should not be denied or reduced for commercial establishments during this day. The government has issued an order announcing a holiday for all government, semi-government, and commercial establishments covered by the Negotiable Instruments Act in the state.

A paid leave has been issued for commercial establishments across the state. The Labour Commissioner shall make necessary arrangements for declaring holidays in private establishments, private industrial centers etc. covered by the Commercial Establishment Act.

Kerala will cast vote on April 26 for 20 constituencies. In the final hour, political fronts and candidates are making last-minute efforts to secure maximum votes. As voters prepare to cast their ballots, 194 candidates are vying for seats across 20 constituencies in the state. With 2.77 crore voters expected to participate, polling will take place across 25,231 booths.

Polling materials distribution for the election will commence at 8 am tomorrow, with voting scheduled from 7 am to 6 pm. Prohibitory orders have been issued in Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Thrissur, and Kasaragod districts to prevent any potential conflicts. A total of 66,303 policemen and 62 companies of central forces have been deployed for security. Election officials on duty are eligible to vote by post today, and designated centers will be operational for this purpose.