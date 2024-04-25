Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Paid holiday declared for commercial establishments in Kerala on April 26

    Kerala will cast vote on April 26 for 20 constituencies. The government has issued an order stating that wages should not be denied or reduced for commercial establishments during this day. A total of 66,303 policemen and 62 companies of central forces have been deployed for security.

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Paid holiday declared for commercial establishments in Kerala on April 26 rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Apr 25, 2024, 10:26 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: A public holiday has been declared in all institutions including government offices and educational institutions in the state on April 26 for Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The government has issued an order stating that wages should not be denied or reduced for commercial establishments during this day. The government has issued an order announcing a holiday for all government, semi-government, and commercial establishments covered by the Negotiable Instruments Act in the state.

    A paid leave has been issued for commercial establishments across the state. The Labour Commissioner shall make necessary arrangements for declaring holidays in private establishments, private industrial centers etc. covered by the Commercial Establishment Act.

    Kerala will cast vote on April 26 for 20 constituencies. In the final hour, political fronts and candidates are making last-minute efforts to secure maximum votes. As voters prepare to cast their ballots, 194 candidates are vying for seats across 20 constituencies in the state. With 2.77 crore voters expected to participate, polling will take place across 25,231 booths.

    Polling materials distribution for the election will commence at 8 am tomorrow, with voting scheduled from 7 am to 6 pm. Prohibitory orders have been issued in Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Thrissur, and Kasaragod districts to prevent any potential conflicts. A total of 66,303 policemen and 62 companies of central forces have been deployed for security. Election officials on duty are eligible to vote by post today, and designated centers will be operational for this purpose. 

    Last Updated Apr 25, 2024, 10:26 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya meets her mother after 12 years at Yemeni jail rkn

    Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya meets her mother after 12 years at Yemeni jail

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-519 April 25 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-519 April 25 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: UDF, LDF accuse BJP of distributing kits in Wayanad ahead of polling; probe on anr

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: UDF, LDF accuse BJP of distributing kits in Wayanad ahead of polling; probe on

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Silence period begins in Kerala; Prohibitory orders imposed in 4 districts anr

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Silence period begins in Kerala; Prohibitory orders imposed in 4 districts

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Over 41000 police personnel deployed in Kerala for election security anr

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Over 41,000 police personnel deployed in Kerala for election security

    Recent Stories

    Gold rate rises on April 25? Check how much 22 and 24 carat costs gcw

    Gold rate rises on April 25? Check how much 22 and 24 carat costs

    Four more years, pause Joe Biden appears to read script instructions out loud in latest teleprompter gaffe (WATCH) gcw

    Joe Biden appears to read script instructions out loud in latest teleprompter gaffe (WATCH)

    Word Malaria Day 2024: 5 differences between Malaria and Dengue; Read now ATG

    Word Malaria Day 2024: 5 differences between Malaria and Dengue; Read now

    'Heeramandi' review: Genelia Deshkmukh applauds Sanjay Leela Bhansali's series, calls it 'Truly Special' RKK

    'Heeramandi' review: Genelia Deshmukh applauds Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s series, calls it ‘Truly Special’

    Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya meets her mother after 12 years at Yemeni jail rkn

    Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya meets her mother after 12 years at Yemeni jail

    Recent Videos

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajeev Chandrasekhar Exclusive! 'People in Kerala are angry, fed up with Left and Congress' anr

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar Exclusive! 'People in Kerala are angry, fed up with Left and Congress' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi Exclusive! PM EXPOSES Left in Kerala; Congress and Communists two sides of the same coin'

    Narendra Modi Exclusive! PM EXPOSES Left in Kerala; Congress and Communists two sides of the same coin'

    Video Icon