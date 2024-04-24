Lok Sabha elections 2024: Bengaluru voters rejoice as BMRCL extends metro service on April 26; read this

Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation extends metro services till midnight on August 26 for Lok Sabha elections across 14 constituencies, including Bangalore. Trains from all terminals run till 11:55 PM, with Majestic departures extended to 12:35 AM, facilitating voter transportation. BMRCL encourages passengers to utilize the extended service for a convenient voting experience.

In a move aimed at facilitating commuters during the Lok Sabha elections on Friday, August 26, the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has announced the extension of metro services till midnight. The extension of metro services will cover 14 Lok Sabha constituencies, including Bangalore, where polling is scheduled to take place on the aforementioned date.

According to the BMRCL, the last metro train service from all four terminals - Nagasandra, Silk Institute, Challaghatta, and White Field (Kadugodi) stations - has been prolonged until 11:55 PM.



Furthermore, metro trains arriving at Majestic from various terminals will now depart at 12:35 AM on April 27th, from the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station Majestic, providing commuters with additional time to travel in all four directions.

The decision to extend metro services aims to ensure that voters have convenient and reliable transportation options to reach their respective polling stations and exercise their democratic rights. BMRCL has urged passengers to take advantage of this extended service and plan their journeys accordingly. With this initiative, the corporation aims to contribute towards a smooth and hassle-free voting experience for the citizens of Bengaluru.



