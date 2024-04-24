Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Bengaluru voters rejoice as BMRCL extends metro service on April 26; read this

    Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation extends metro services till midnight on August 26 for Lok Sabha elections across 14 constituencies, including Bangalore. Trains from all terminals run till 11:55 PM, with Majestic departures extended to 12:35 AM, facilitating voter transportation. BMRCL encourages passengers to utilize the extended service for a convenient voting experience.

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Bengaluru voters rejoice as BMRCL extends metro service on April 26; read this vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Apr 24, 2024, 4:56 PM IST

    In a move aimed at facilitating commuters during the Lok Sabha elections on Friday, August 26, the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has announced the extension of metro services till midnight. The extension of metro services will cover 14 Lok Sabha constituencies, including Bangalore, where polling is scheduled to take place on the aforementioned date.

    According to the BMRCL, the last metro train service from all four terminals - Nagasandra, Silk Institute, Challaghatta, and White Field (Kadugodi) stations - has been prolonged until 11:55 PM.

    Bengaluru Metro extends metro service by 30 mins for IPL 2024 matches at Chinnaswamy stadium

    Furthermore, metro trains arriving at Majestic from various terminals will now depart at 12:35 AM on April 27th, from the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station Majestic, providing commuters with additional time to travel in all four directions.

    The decision to extend metro services aims to ensure that voters have convenient and reliable transportation options to reach their respective polling stations and exercise their democratic rights. BMRCL has urged passengers to take advantage of this extended service and plan their journeys accordingly. With this initiative, the corporation aims to contribute towards a smooth and hassle-free voting experience for the citizens of Bengaluru.

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Bengaluru voters rejoice as BMRCL extends metro service on April 26; read this vkp

    Last Updated Apr 24, 2024, 4:56 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru: Man duped of Rs 2 lakh by miscreants using diversion tactics while asked to pick up notes on road vkp

    Bengaluru: Man duped of Rs 2 lakh by miscreants using diversion tactics while asked to pick up notes on road

    Bengaluru: IT officials raid MP DK Suresh's associate, ex-corporator Gangadhar's house in Konanakunte vkp

    Bengaluru: IT officials raid MP DK Suresh’s associate, ex-corporator Gangadhar's house in Konanakunte

    Bengaluru rural constituency to get 100% web casting in voting stations on April 26 vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Bengaluru rural constituency to get 100% web casting in voting stations on April 26

    National Commission for Backward classes criticises 'Muslim reservation' in Karnataka vkp

    National Commission for Backward classes criticises ‘Muslim reservation’ in Karnataka

    Bengaluru police arrest Instagram friend for murdering driving school head at Ganesh Nagar vkp

    Bengaluru police arrest Instagram friend for murdering driving school head at Ganesh Nagar

    Recent Stories

    Haryana doctor's remarkable recovery! 400-year-old idols found while digging a borewell anr

    Haryana doctor's remarkable recovery! 400-year-old idols found while digging a borewell

    2 Army horses gallop through Central London during rush hour, contained by police amidst chaos (WATCH) snt

    2 Army horses gallop through Central London during rush hour, contained by police amidst chaos (WATCH)

    Kerala: KSRTC makes changes in online booking for women, disabled persons; Check rkn

    Kerala: KSRTC makes changes in online booking for women, disabled persons; Check

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Union minister Nitin Gadkari faints on stage during speech (WATCH) AJR

    LS polls 2024: Nitin Gadkari faints during Lok Sabha Elections 2024 rally in Maharashtra's Yavatmal (WATCH)

    Bengaluru: Man duped of Rs 2 lakh by miscreants using diversion tactics while asked to pick up notes on road vkp

    Bengaluru: Man duped of Rs 2 lakh by miscreants using diversion tactics while asked to pick up notes on road

    Recent Videos

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajeev Chandrasekhar Exclusive! 'People in Kerala are angry, fed up with Left and Congress' anr

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar Exclusive! 'People in Kerala are angry, fed up with Left and Congress' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi Exclusive! PM EXPOSES Left in Kerala; Congress and Communists two sides of the same coin'

    Narendra Modi Exclusive! PM EXPOSES Left in Kerala; Congress and Communists two sides of the same coin'

    Video Icon