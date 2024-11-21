Entertainment

Dhanush to Allu Arjun: Nayanthara's controversial feuds in industry

Dhanush

Nayanthara criticized Dhanush on Instagram after her documentary used his song, leading to a ₹10 crore notice.

Allu Arjun

In 2016, Nayanthara publicly insulted Allu Arjun and refused to accept an award from him.

Trisha Krishnan

Nayanthara has also had a public falling out with actress Trisha Krishnan, as confirmed by Trisha herself.

Prabhu Deva

Nayanthara has publicly criticized Prabhu Deva on multiple occasions, claiming he betrayed her in their relationship.

Simbu

Simbu is also on this list. Early in Nayanthara's career, intimate photos were leaked, escalating their feud.

