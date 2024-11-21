Dhanush to Allu Arjun: Nayanthara's controversial feuds in industry

Entertainment
Nayanthara criticized Dhanush on Instagram after her documentary used his song, leading to a ₹10 crore notice.
In 2016, Nayanthara publicly insulted Allu Arjun and refused to accept an award from him.
Nayanthara has also had a public falling out with actress Trisha Krishnan, as confirmed by Trisha herself.
Nayanthara has publicly criticized Prabhu Deva on multiple occasions, claiming he betrayed her in their relationship.
Simbu is also on this list. Early in Nayanthara's career, intimate photos were leaked, escalating their feud.