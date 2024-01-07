Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway set to pioneer India’s first GPS-based toll system

A GPS-based toll system is set to launch on the Mysore-Bangalore Expressway and Delhi-Jaipur National Highway 48, aimed at streamlined toll collection based on distance traveled. With geofencing efforts underway, the system initially targets 18 lakh commercial vehicles. Trial runs precede a nationwide rollout, as per Union Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari's timeline for a March launch, emphasizing the government's readiness to address challenges.

A groundbreaking GPS-based toll system, designed to charge vehicles solely based on the distance travelled, is poised for introduction in the country. This innovative system is slated to debut on the Mysore-Bangalore Expressway, offering a streamlined toll-collection process for commuters. Additionally, plans are underway to implement this technology on the Delhi-Jaipur National Highway 48.

Preparations have been completed to initiate the GPS-based toll collection system on these expressways imminently. The Delhi-Jaipur highway, spanning a considerable distance, is under the scrutiny of the Union Ministry of Highways, which has commenced geofencing efforts to accurately calculate toll charges based on the distance covered by vehicles.



Union Minister Nitin Gadkari announces GPS-based toll collection system implementation by 2024

With over 18 lakh commercial vehicles already equipped with GPS-based vehicle location tracking systems, toll collection through GPS will initially be exclusive to these vehicles. The system aims to enhance efficiency and accuracy in toll payments. The phased rollout strategy entails conducting trial runs of the GPS toll system on various roads across the nation before its full-scale implementation nationwide.

Union Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari had previously affirmed in the Lok Sabha that the commencement of GPS-based toll collection is scheduled for March of this year. Furthermore, Union Road Transport Secretary Anurag Jain emphasized the government's commitment to resolving any challenges related to the GPS-based toll system, expressing readiness to deploy it promptly.