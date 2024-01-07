Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway set to pioneer India’s first GPS-based toll system

    A GPS-based toll system is set to launch on the Mysore-Bangalore Expressway and Delhi-Jaipur National Highway 48, aimed at streamlined toll collection based on distance traveled. With geofencing efforts underway, the system initially targets 18 lakh commercial vehicles. Trial runs precede a nationwide rollout, as per Union Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari's timeline for a March launch, emphasizing the government's readiness to address challenges.

    Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway set to pioneer India's first GPS-based toll system vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jan 7, 2024, 11:39 AM IST

    A groundbreaking GPS-based toll system, designed to charge vehicles solely based on the distance travelled, is poised for introduction in the country. This innovative system is slated to debut on the Mysore-Bangalore Expressway, offering a streamlined toll-collection process for commuters. Additionally, plans are underway to implement this technology on the Delhi-Jaipur National Highway 48.

    Preparations have been completed to initiate the GPS-based toll collection system on these expressways imminently. The Delhi-Jaipur highway, spanning a considerable distance, is under the scrutiny of the Union Ministry of Highways, which has commenced geofencing efforts to accurately calculate toll charges based on the distance covered by vehicles.

    Union Minister Nitin Gadkari announces GPS-based toll collection system implementation by 2024

    With over 18 lakh commercial vehicles already equipped with GPS-based vehicle location tracking systems, toll collection through GPS will initially be exclusive to these vehicles. The system aims to enhance efficiency and accuracy in toll payments. The phased rollout strategy entails conducting trial runs of the GPS toll system on various roads across the nation before its full-scale implementation nationwide.

    Union Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari had previously affirmed in the Lok Sabha that the commencement of GPS-based toll collection is scheduled for March of this year. Furthermore, Union Road Transport Secretary Anurag Jain emphasized the government's commitment to resolving any challenges related to the GPS-based toll system, expressing readiness to deploy it promptly.

    Last Updated Jan 7, 2024, 11:39 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-633 January 07 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-633 January 07 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Bengaluru CCB Police detain 44 women, 34 men in raid on suspected prostitution at massage parlours vkp

    Bengaluru CCB Police detain 44 women, 34 men in raid on suspected prostitution at massage parlours

    Delhi court allows AAP leader Sanjay Singh's personal signing for Rajya Sabha re-nomination AJR

    Delhi court allows AAP leader Sanjay Singh's personal signing for Rajya Sabha re-nomination

    Video IAF executes maiden night landing at Kargil airstrip, inserts Garuds

    IAF executes maiden night landing at Kargil airstrip, inserts Garuds (WATCH)

    Delhi govt to decide on schools winters holidays day after withdrawing wrong order

    Delhi govt to decide on schools winters holidays day after withdrawing wrong order

    Recent Stories

    Animal Success Bash: Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika, Triptii Dimri and more attend (Photos) RBA

    Animal Success Bash: Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika, Triptii Dimri and more attend (Photos)

    51 inches tall, black stone: 7 intriguing details about Ram Lalla's idol in Ayodhya AJR

    Ram temple: 7 intriguing details about Ram Lalla's idol in Ayodhya

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-633 January 07 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-633 January 07 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Bengaluru CCB Police detain 44 women, 34 men in raid on suspected prostitution at massage parlours vkp

    Bengaluru CCB Police detain 44 women, 34 men in raid on suspected prostitution at massage parlours

    Delhi court allows AAP leader Sanjay Singh's personal signing for Rajya Sabha re-nomination AJR

    Delhi court allows AAP leader Sanjay Singh's personal signing for Rajya Sabha re-nomination

    Recent Videos

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heartwarming Video: PM Modi meets Meera PM Ujjwala Yojana beneficiary number 10 crore

    Heartwarming Video: When PM Modi had tea with Meera and her family in Ayodhya (WATCH)

    Video Icon