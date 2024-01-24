Bengaluru Lalbagh flower show 2024: Disappointment looms as spectator turnout falls short

The Horticulture Department's 215th Fruit and Flower Show at Lalbagh in Bengaluru, themed around 'Basavanna and Vachana Sahitya,' has faced a setback as the expected enthusiasm from the public did not materialize. Organisers express disappointment as the turnout fails to meet expectations. For this edition of the Lalbagh Flower Show, focused on Kayakayogi Basavanna and Vachana Sahitya, organisers anticipated a substantial crowd, estimating between 42,000 and 43,000 visitors on the weekend days of Saturday and Sunday. Unfortunately, only 29,100 visitors turned up on Saturday, with 34,200 on subsequent days, causing dismay among department officials.

As anticipated by officials from the Horticulture Department, an estimated 10 to 11 lakh spectators are expected to visit the eleven-days fruit and flower exhibition taking place from the 18th to the 28th. With five days already concluded, Lalbagh has welcomed 1.17 lakh visitors, generating a ticket revenue of 68.54 lakhs. The fruit and flower extravaganza is set to continue for another four days, concluding on January 28 at 6:30 pm. Anticipating a surge in attendance, officials are particularly hopeful for a significant turnout on January 26, coinciding with Republic Day, a government holiday, and the weekend.

Unexpectedly, the Muslim community, which has traditionally formed a significant portion of the audience during flower displays on Independence Day or Republic Day, has been notably absent this time. Speculations suggest that the religious perspective offered by the Basavadi sharanas and vachana literature might have influenced this change, though the exact reasons remain unclear.

Also Read: Karnataka: Minister Priyank Kharge says 'Ayodhya visit will be for cultural exploration, not devotion'

Comparatively, the 212th flower show held in August 2022 in memory of Dr. Puneeth Rajkumar drew 9.5 lakh visitors, claiming the top spot with ₹3.15 crores collected. The Independence Day celebration flower (2023) show attracted 8.26 lakh people in span of 11 days, securing the second position but becoming the highest-grossing show, with ₹3.98 crores in earnings.

After just six days into the flower show, the flowers meant for various exhibits, had withered. Responding promptly, around 180 staff members adorned the experience hall with over 10 lakh fresh flowers of different varieties, starting at 6:30 pm on Tuesday night. Dr. M. Jagadish, Joint Director of Parks and Gardens at the Horticulture Department, shared this optimistic update, indicating that the exhibition is set to resume on Wednesday with a stunning display of revived blooms.