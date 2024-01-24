Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karnataka: Minister Priyank Kharge says 'Ayodhya visit will be for cultural exploration, not devotion'

    Karnataka Rural Development Minister Kharge expressed his perspective on the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, clarifying that while he is not a devotee of Rama, he is open to visiting Ayodhya to understand the culture and customs of the region. The Minister, known for his devotion to Buddha and the Basava philosophy, emphasized that if invited by the Chief Minister, he would go to Ayodhya not as a devotee but as someone keen on exploring the cultural heritage of the place. 
     

    Author
    Srishti ms
    First Published Jan 24, 2024, 2:34 PM IST

    Addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Tuesday, Minister Priyank Kharge stated, "I am not a devotee of Rama, but a devotee of Buddha, Basava philosophy, and the constitution. If invited by the Chief Minister, I will go to Ayodhya, but not as a devotee. I will go to know the culture and customs there." 
    Also Read: Northern Karnataka farmer donates Rs.91,000 to Ayodhya Ram Mandir amid severe drought

    Kharge further mentioned that he personally does not visit temples but is open to going to Ayodhya if called by the media or any other entity. He explained that such visits serve his purpose of understanding the philosophy, customs, and culture associated with various places, citing examples like Hrishikesh, Banaras, and Ajmer Dargah, where he has been before.

    During the press conference, the Minister posed a question to BJP members who often speak passionately about Sri Rama, asking whether they have knowledge of Hanuman Chalisa, Ramayana, and Mahabharata. Kharge highlighted that the Swami of Shankaracharya Peetha had stated that no installation should be done in an incomplete temple. He noted that Sadhus and saints have expressed the need for idol installation.

    Last Updated Jan 24, 2024, 2:34 PM IST
