    Bengaluru cyber police bust online work-from-home job fraud: 11 criminals arrested

    The Cyber Crime Police in Bangalore, led by DCP Abdul Ahad, successfully arrested 11 members of the Khatarnak gang, notorious for cheating people with fake work-from-home opportunities. The fraudsters, operating across states, siphoned off 158 crores from 2143 accounts. The police seized assets and froze accounts, emphasizing their commitment to combating online fraud.

    Bengaluru cyber police bust online work-from-home job fraud: 11 criminals arrested vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jan 30, 2024, 3:59 PM IST

    The Cyber Crime Police of Bangalore, led by CCB DCP Abdul Ahad, launched a massive operation targeting the notorious Khatarnak gang. The gang, involved in cheating individuals out of crores of rupees through false promises of work-from-home opportunities, faced the heat as the police successfully arrested 11 cyber fraudsters.

    The arrests included two individuals from Telangana, three from Hyderabad, and two from Maharashtra. The crackdown resulted in the seizure of 11 mobile phones, 2 laptops, 15 SIM cards, and 3 bank checkbooks from the apprehended criminals. These fraudsters had managed to siphon off a staggering 158 crores 94 lakhs from 2143 accounts. In response, the cyber crime police have frozen 30 accounts and confiscated 62 lakh 83 thousand rupees.

    Bengaluru woman loses Rs 38 lakh to fraudsters posing as Cybercrime police

    The modus operandi of the Khatarnak gang involved targeting unsuspecting individuals seeking part-time or work-from-home opportunities. These fraudsters advertised fake job vacancies on social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook. Additionally, they employed a street-level approach by placing stickers at college campuses and bus stations, where public traffic was high.

    Preying on the desire of people to earn from the comfort of their homes, the fraudsters initially lured victims with promises of substantial earnings. Subsequently, they convinced victims to part with significant sums of money. The cyber criminals utilized a multitude of accounts for their fraudulent activities and approached potential victims through various means.

    The fraudsters often used Instagram to send links, facilitating the transfer of money from the victims. The Khatarnak gang successfully duped thousands of people through these deceptive practices, amassing significant sums of ill-gotten gains. Fortunately, the cybercrime police intervened, putting an end to their criminal activities.

    Kolkata-based Bengaluru resident loses Rs 3.38 lakh in online liquor purchase scam

    Commissioner of Police, Cyber Crime, highlighted that these cyber fraudsters hailed from outside the state but operated within the city. Specializing in online job fraud, they deceived individuals by promising lucrative employment opportunities. The successful operation led to the arrest of eleven individuals, spanning states like Telangana and Maharashtra, with the accused linked to more than 2143 cases.

    During the investigation, it was revealed that a whopping 160 crores had been transferred to the accounts of the accused. The police managed to seize a substantial portion of the ill-gotten money, with an additional 60 lakhs yet to be recovered. Bank documents handled by the accused were also seized, underscoring the depth of their fraudulent activities. 

    Last Updated Jan 30, 2024, 3:59 PM IST
