    Kolkata-based Bengaluru resident loses Rs 3.38 lakh in online liquor purchase scam

    Debashish Bayen, a finance analyst in Bengaluru, lost Rs 3.38 lakh in an online fraud while attempting to buy liquor from a Kottanur store. The fraudster, posing as the store, tricked Bayen into sharing credit card details, resulting in two transactions and a loss of Rs 3,38,063. Bayen promptly blocked his card and filed a complaint through a cyber portal, highlighting the urgency of his response to the scam.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jan 19, 2024, 9:19 AM IST

    A finance analyst hailing from Kolkata, identified as Debashish Bayen, lost a staggering Rs 3.38 lakh in an unfortunate online fraud incident while attempting to purchase liquor over the internet. The 41-year-old, currently residing in Bengaluru's BTM layout, fell victim to the fraudulent scheme in two transactions on a fateful Sunday.

    Bayen, an alumnus of the prestigious Indian Institute of Management, Kolkata (IIMC), attempted to purchase from the website of a well-known liquor store in Kottanur. The unsuspecting victim was prompted to send the purchase details via WhatsApp after contacting the provided number. Following an initial order of Rs 4,065, the fraudster, in a calculated move, requested Bayen's credit card details to facilitate the payment.

    Cyber crime: Over 3 crore swindled within 15 days in Bengaluru

    Once the amount of Rs 4,065 was debited, an OTP (One-Time Password) was sent to Bayen's mobile. Unaware of the impending scam, Bayen shared the credit card details as requested by the fraudster. Exploiting this, the accused insisted on an immediate payment of Rs 1,76,999. Another OTP was sent, supposedly for refunding the debited amount. Falling prey to the scam, Bayen once again shared the OTP, resulting in a total loss of Rs 3,38,063 from his credit card.

    Bengaluru techie loses Rs 68 lakh in online bed sale scam, falls prey to fraudulent tactics by sharing OTP

    Realizing the deception, Bayen acted swiftly, contacting his bank to block the card. He subsequently filed a complaint through a cyber portal to report the incident.

    "I am from Kolkata and currently based in Bengaluru. When I gave the fraudsters my credit card details, they misused them. I lost lakhs in just two trades. The transaction took place between 5 pm and 5.25 pm on Sunday. When I realized that I was cheated, I contacted the bank and blocked my card," Bayen expressed, emphasizing the urgency with which he responded to the fraudulent activity.

    Last Updated Jan 19, 2024, 9:19 AM IST
