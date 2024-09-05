Sector 36 trailer: Vikrant Massey and Deepak Dobriyal star in an electrifying crime saga, WATCH now

Vikrant Massey is playing the character of Prem Singh, the chilling and complex character who is hiding in plain sight and committing crimes. The tense dynamic between the two lead characters will be fun to watch.

Netflix has finally dropped the trailer for the highly anticipated crime thriller movie starring Vikrant Massey and Deepak Dobriyal named 'Sector 36'. The movie is produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films and Jio Studios and is set to release on Netflix on September 13. It is the story of a police inspector and his unstoppable search for a serial killer who has been abducting and murdering children from the slums of Mumbai.

Directed by Aditya Nimbalkar, ‘Sector 36’ depicts the journey of Inspector Ram Charan Pandey (played by Deepak Dobriyal) who is now hunting for the serial killer as the stakes are getting high and the case is becoming personal. Ram is trying to save all the missing children and put the killer behind bars,

The story of 'Sector 36' is inspired by real-life events which adds an extra layer of horror and realism to the story. Talking about his unique character in the film, Vikrant said, "Stepping into the character of Prem for this film was unlike anything I’ve done before. To convincingly play a layered and terrifying killer who could pass off as any other person has been difficult. Aditya has done a great job in creating this gritty world meticulously. This is an incredibly important film, and as storytellers, alongside Netflix and Maddock Films, we hope the audience will be able to see the need to tell stories like these.”

