Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru SHOCKER! OLA auto driver accused of slapping woman for cancelling ride, abuses her (WATCH)

    A Bengaluru woman, Niti, faced harassment and assault by an enraged OLA auto driver after her friend cancelled a ride. The driver verbally abused and threatened her, prompting Niti to share the incident on social media, leading OLA to condemn the actions and promise action.

    Bengaluru OLA auto driver accused of slapping woman for cancelling ride, abuses her WATCH viral video vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 5, 2024, 12:31 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 5, 2024, 12:31 PM IST

    Bengaluru witnessed a shocking incident of alleged harassment and physical assault by an OLA auto driver. The incident, which unfolded on Wednesday, has garnered widespread attention after a video of the altercation went viral on social media.

    According to reports, a woman named Niti and her friend booked two autos on the OLA app due to peak hour traffic. Niti boarded the first auto, while her friend cancelled the second ride. The driver of the cancelled auto, visibly enraged by the cancellation, reportedly followed Niti and her friend, leading to a heated confrontation.

    Karnataka govt orders 'one city, one fare' for Taxi services in Bengaluru; Check details

    The driver’s anger quickly escalated into verbal abuse, as captured in the video. He reportedly made derogatory remarks. Despite Niti’s attempts to explain the situation, the driver continued to berate them. Going further, Niti can be seen asking the driver in the video ‘Why did you slap me’?

    The incident did not end there. The auto driver continued his threats, even stating that he would beat Niti with his slippers. Niti's auto driver, who was present during the altercation, tried to mediate, but the situation remained tense. Bystanders were reportedly passive, and the driver’s behaviour was left unchecked.

    Why Karnataka govt banned electric bike taxi service in Bengaluru

    Niti took to social media to express her frustration and call for action. She tweeted that despite reporting the incident to OLA’s customer support, she received only automated replies and no substantial assistance. Niti highlighted that their only mistake was booking two autos to ensure her friend did not miss a class. She emphasized that while disputes over ride cancellations are common, the driver’s threatening and assaulting behaviour crossed all boundaries.

    OLA has responded to the incident, condemning the driver's actions. The company has assured that appropriate action will be taken against the accused driver. They also expressed their commitment to addressing such grievances promptly and ensuring the safety of their passengers. 

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru HC approves cutting 41 trees in HSR layout for metro station

    Bengaluru: HC approves axing 41 trees in HSR layout for metro station

    Renukaswamy murder case mother Ratnaprabha father Kashinath react to viral photos of son pleading vkp

    Exclusive | Renukaswamy's parents react to heartbreaking pleading photos, demand no bail for Darshan and gang

    EXCLUSIVE! Shocking photos reveal Renukaswamy begging for mercy before brutal attack by Darshan and gang vkp

    EXCLUSIVE! Shocking photos reveal Renukaswamy begging for mercy before brutal attack by Darshan and gang

    Bengaluru another auto driver killed as tree falls down on moving auto in Jayanagar vkp

    Bengaluru: Tree falls on moving auto, claims another driver’s life in Jayanagar

    Karnataka Dalit woman made to sleep in dog shed poisoned to death by husband family in Koppal vkp

    Karnataka SHOCKER! Dalit woman made to sleep in dog-shed, allegedly poisoned to death by husband's family

    Recent Stories

    Can you spend the night at railway station using a Rs 10 ticket? RKK

    Can you spend the night at railway station using a Rs 10 ticket?

    Gutka Sahib desecration in Perth: Video of stomping, burning & dumping pages in commode sparks outrage (WATCH) snt

    Gutka Sahib desecration in Perth: Video of stomping, burning & dumping pages in commode sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Virat Kohli becomes top taxpayer among sports stars; MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar in top 5 gcw

    Virat Kohli becomes top taxpayer among sports stars; MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar in top 5

    Sheikh Hasina must keep quiet in India till Bangladesh seeks extradition: Muhammed Yunus declares shk

    Sheikh Hasina must keep quiet in India till Bangladesh seeks extradition: Muhammed Yunus declares

    How much will Abhishek, Shweta get in Amitabh Bachchan's properties? BIG B reveals distribution plans RKK

    How much will Abhishek, Shweta get in Amitabh Bachchan's properties? BIG B reveals distribution plans

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon