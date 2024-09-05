Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Trisha Kar Madhu MMS leak controversy: Bhojpuri actress gets emotional, talks about her viral video and more

    Bhojpuri actress Trisha Kar Madhu finally talked about the viral MMS leak, discussed her emotional struggles, and expressed her hope for the future. Check out her video

    article_image1
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Sep 5, 2024, 6:12 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 5, 2024, 6:12 PM IST

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Trisha Kar Madhu, a well-known character in the Bhojpuri film business, has gained attention once more after sharing an emotional video on social media. Some years ago, she was involved in a major controversy that rocked the Bhojpuri film industry. The widely circulated MMS breach disturbed her personal and professional lives and had a long-term influence on her film career. Trisha Kar Madhu has published a new video on social media in which she discusses the problems she is currently facing as well as the long-term consequences of the viral MMS leak. (WATCH VIDEO)

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    When Trisha Kar Madhu's private MMS video went viral and spurred conversations across several platforms, she found herself at the focus of attention. Three years ago, the video went viral, making the actress a popular topic of discussion.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The event not only harmed her reputation, but it also had serious consequences for her personal and professional lives. She continued to work in the Bhojpuri sector, but the viral leak had various negative consequences for her.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Trisha Kar Madhu recently shared an emotional video on Instagram describing the emotional journey she has been on since the MMS release. She sobbed as she confessed her troubles and the misery she had been hidden for years on tape. Despite her efforts to move on from the past, Trisha admitted that the emotional scars from the viral video continue to bother her.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The Bhojpuri actress discussed how the viral MMS video affected her mental state. She mentioned being devastated and tired from always attempting to repair her life only to meet setbacks.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Trisha Kar Madhu also discussed her trust concerns, describing how many individuals in her life have shown dishonesty and opportunism. Her journey has grown even more arduous as a result of these betrayals, which have exacerbated her emotional burden.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Despite the huge challenges, Trisha Kar Madhu is optimistic. In her poignant video, she highlighted her unwavering trust in God and her belief that things will eventually improve.

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Despite the viral MMS leak continuing to weigh on her, Trisha remains optimistic about her future. She believes that she will overcome these obstacles with time and that better days are ahead. 

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sector 36 trailer: Vikrant Massey and Deepak Dobriyal star in an electrifying crime saga, WATCH now RTM

    Sector 36 trailer: Vikrant Massey and Deepak Dobriyal star in an electrifying crime saga, WATCH now

    GOAT movie: THIS former cricket has a cameo in Thalapathy Vijay's film RKK

    GOAT movie: THIS former cricket has a cameo in Thalapathy Vijay's film

    No stopping Janhvi Kapoor! Shot 'Daavudi' JUST three days after being discharged from the hospital RTM

    No stopping Janhvi Kapoor! Shot 'Daavudi' JUST three days after being discharged from the hospital

    Joker Folie a Deux: Lady Gaga starrer film gets 11-minute standing ovation at Venice Film Festival ATG

    Joker: Folie a Deux: Lady Gaga starrer film gets 11-minute standing ovation at Venice Film Festival

    Jigra Kahaani bahut lambi hai...', Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina share posters of upcoming thriller [PHOTOS] ATG

    'Jigra': 'Kahaani bahut lambi hai...', Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina share posters of upcoming thriller [PHOTOS]

    Recent Stories

    cricket Australia breaks world record with swashbuckling T20I batting against Scotland scr

    Australia breaks world record with swashbuckling T20I batting against Scotland

    Natasa Stankovic SEXY PHOTOS: Hardik Pandya's ex-wife looks hot in white dress (SEE PICS) gcw

    Natasa Stankovic SEXY PHOTOS: Hardik Pandya's ex-wife looks hot in white dress (SEE PICS)

    Sector 36 trailer: Vikrant Massey and Deepak Dobriyal star in an electrifying crime saga, WATCH now RTM

    Sector 36 trailer: Vikrant Massey and Deepak Dobriyal star in an electrifying crime saga, WATCH now

    ALARMING India is world's largest plastic polluter, reveals study; 9.3 mn tonnes of waste generated in 2020 snt

    ALARMING! India is world's largest plastic polluter, reveals study; 9.3 mn tonnes of waste generated in 2020

    GOAT movie: THIS former cricket has a cameo in Thalapathy Vijay's film RKK

    GOAT movie: THIS former cricket has a cameo in Thalapathy Vijay's film

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon