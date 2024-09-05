Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ‘I'll become terrorist, put me in jail beside Darshan’: Man sets Tahsildar's jeep on fire in Chitradurga

    Prithvi from Chitradurga set fire to a Tehsildar’s jeep in Chalakere and made disturbing claims of becoming a terrorist. Frustrated with police misconduct and alleging harassment, he previously set a bicycle ablaze in Bengaluru. After the latest arson, he was beaten by locals and handed to police.

    Man sets Tehsildar jeep on fire in Chitradurga claims he want to become terrorist and jailed beside Darshan vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 5, 2024, 2:44 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 5, 2024, 2:44 PM IST

    A young man named Prithvi from Chitradurga set fire to a Tehsildar’s jeep and made disturbing claims about becoming a terrorist. The incidents unfolded in Chalakere, a town in the Chitradurga district, where Prithvi's actions have sparked significant attention.

    According to reports, Prithvi, who is reportedly frustrated with local authorities, first made headlines when he set a bicycle ablaze in front of the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. He claimed that his protest was a response to police misconduct. Following this act, Prithvi was detained by police, questioned, and later sent back home from Bengaluru.

    ‘Bengaluru’s E-city will be renamed as D Devaraj Urs Electronic City’: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

    Not stopping there, Prithvi escalated his protest by targeting a Tehsildar's jeep parked near the Challakere Taluk office. His anger, he says, stems from alleged police harassment. Prithvi's mother had recently reported him missing, and she also filed a complaint alleging that Challakere police had harassed her. This incident fueled Prithvi's outrage.

    In a video message, Prithvi declared his intention to become a terrorist and demanded to be placed in a jail cell next to actor Darshan, who is currently imprisoned in connection with the Renukaswamy murder case. He claimed that no action was taken against the police officers who mistreated his mother.

    Bengaluru police arrests 3 for 'Pakistan Zindabad' sloganeering in Vidhana Soudha

    Following these alarming statements and actions, Prithvi once again set a bicycle on fire in front of the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. His protests culminated with him setting the Tehsildar’s jeep on fire in Chalakere. After this latest act of arson, residents intervened, beating Prithvi and handing him over to the police.

    The situation is now under investigation by the Chalakere police, who are dealing with the fallout from Prithvi's actions and his dramatic claims. 

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru Mysuru expressway sees significant drop in accident deaths in 2024 vkp

    Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway sees significant drop in accident deaths in 2024

    Karnataka govt cracks down on private bus fare hike during Ganesh Chaturthi 2024; Over 20 buses fined vkp

    Karnataka govt cracks down on private bus fare hike during Ganesh Chaturthi 2024; Over 20 buses fined

    Bengaluru OLA auto driver accused of slapping woman for cancelling ride, abuses her WATCH viral video vkp

    Bengaluru SHOCKER! OLA auto driver accused of slapping woman for cancelling ride, abuses her (WATCH)

    Bengaluru HC approves cutting 41 trees in HSR layout for metro station

    Bengaluru: HC approves axing 41 trees in HSR layout for metro station

    Renukaswamy murder case mother Ratnaprabha father Kashinath react to viral photos of son pleading vkp

    Exclusive | Renukaswamy's parents react to heartbreaking pleading photos, demand no bail for Darshan and gang

    Recent Stories

    Supplyco raises prices of subsidised goods ahead of Onam market opening today anr

    Supplyco raises prices of subsidised goods ahead of Onam market opening today

    Police shoot 'suspicious person' outside Israeli embassy in Munich on 1972 Olympic attack anniversary (WATCH) snt

    Police shoot 'suspicious person' outside Israeli embassy in Munich on 1972 Olympic attack anniversary (WATCH)

    Cardamom Tea Benefits: Can it reduce acidity and improve digestion? Read THIS to know RBA

    Cardamom Tea Benefits: Can it reduce acidity and improve digestion? Read THIS to know

    Nykaa vs Tata Cliq: Fashion site accuses ex-CBO Gopal Asthana of data theft and employee poaching shk

    Nykaa vs Tata Cliq: Fashion site accuses ex-CBO Gopal Asthana of data theft and employee poaching

    Durga Puja in Kolkata: Kolkata High Court issues new guidelines to follow RBA

    Durga Puja in Kolkata: Kolkata High Court issues new guidelines you must follow

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon