Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka govt cracks down on private bus fare hike during Ganesh Chaturthi 2024; Over 20 buses fined

    The Karnataka Transport Department fined over 20 private buses for hiking fares during the Gauri-Ganesha festival. An inspection drive across key city locations identified buses overcharging passengers. The department plans to intensify inspections to prevent further fare gouging during the festive travel rush.

    Karnataka govt cracks down on private bus fare hike during Ganesh Chaturthi 2024; Over 20 buses fined vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 5, 2024, 12:57 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 5, 2024, 12:57 PM IST

    In a stern action against private buses hiking fares during the Gauri-Ganesha festival, the Karnataka Transport Department fined more than 20 private buses on Wednesday night. These buses had reportedly increased their ticket prices, taking advantage of the festive season rush.

    A large-scale inspection drive was conducted by the Transport Department across the city and its outskirts. During the operation, it was decided to revoke the permits of any buses found guilty of overcharging passengers.

    Bengaluru: Germany-based Flixbus debuts in South India, promising to elevate travel experience

    The department set up 10 teams on Wednesday to identify buses charging excessive fares. Inspections were carried out at key locations, including Anand Rao Circle, Majestic, Hebbal, Goraguntepalya, Kalasipalya, Hoskote toll, and Mysuru Road. The inspection teams gathered fare details directly from passengers. Based on the information, buses that were charging double the usual fare were penalized. In total, over 20 buses were fined for violating fare regulations.

    Bengaluru: Private buses penalised for doubling fares amidst holiday rush

    The crackdown began on Tuesday night and continued through Wednesday. With an anticipated surge in passengers heading out of the city on Thursday and Friday, the Transport Department plans to intensify its inspections over the next two days. More private buses are expected to operate during this period, and the department aims to prevent any further instances of fare gouging.

    Shobha, Joint Commissioner of the Transport Department, confirmed that the ongoing operation targets buses that are overcharging due to the festival rush. "We have formed 10 teams to carry out inspections across various parts of the city. Private buses found charging excessive fares are being fined, and permits will be cancelled if necessary," she said.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru OLA auto driver accused of slapping woman for cancelling ride, abuses her WATCH viral video vkp

    Bengaluru SHOCKER! OLA auto driver accused of slapping woman for cancelling ride, abuses her (WATCH)

    Bengaluru HC approves cutting 41 trees in HSR layout for metro station

    Bengaluru: HC approves axing 41 trees in HSR layout for metro station

    Renukaswamy murder case mother Ratnaprabha father Kashinath react to viral photos of son pleading vkp

    Exclusive | Renukaswamy's parents react to heartbreaking pleading photos, demand no bail for Darshan and gang

    EXCLUSIVE! Shocking photos reveal Renukaswamy begging for mercy before brutal attack by Darshan and gang vkp

    EXCLUSIVE! Shocking photos reveal Renukaswamy begging for mercy before brutal attack by Darshan and gang

    Bengaluru another auto driver killed as tree falls down on moving auto in Jayanagar vkp

    Bengaluru: Tree falls on moving auto, claims another driver’s life in Jayanagar

    Recent Stories

    Sai Pallavi on marriage plans: Will family pressure make the actress tie the knot anytime soon? Read THIS RBA

    Sai Pallavi on marriage plans: Will family pressure make the actress tie the knot anytime soon? Read THIS

    football Iran vs Kyrgyzstan: FIFA World Cup Qualifier live stream, schedule, fixture and probable lineups scr

    Iran vs Kyrgyzstan: FIFA World Cup Qualifier live stream, schedule, fixture and probable lineups

    'Uppum Mulakum' fame Rishi aka Mudiyan ties knot with long-term girlfriend Aiswarya Unni anr

    'Uppum Mulakum' fame Rishi aka Mudiyan ties knot with long-term girlfriend Aiswarya Unni

    Shah Rukh Khan to Thalapathy Vijay: 7 top celebrity tax payers ATG

    Shah Rukh Khan to Thalapathy Vijay: 7 top celebrity tax payers

    Olympic runner Rebecca Cheptegei dies after horrific petrol attack by ex-boyfriend in Kenya snt

    BREAKING: Ugandan Olympic runner Rebecca Cheptegei dies after ex-boyfriend 'sets her on fire' in Kenya

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon