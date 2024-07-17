Bengaluru: CCB police arrest Sandalwood director Gajendra in 2004 rowdy sheeter murder case

Central Crime Branch (CCB) police arrested film director Gajendra, also known as Gaja, after 20 years on the run for a 2004 murder case. Involved in the killing of Kottaravi, Gajendra evaded court appearances while continuing his career in Sandalwood and Kollywood. He has now been produced in court, ending his long evasion of justice.

Central Crime Branch (CCB) police have arrested film director Gajendra, also known as Gaja, who had been absconding for 20 years in connection with a murder case. The director, who has worked on several movies in both Sandalwood and Kollywood, was taken into custody while comfortably continuing his film career.

The murder case dates back to 2004 when a rowdy sheeter named Kottaravi was killed in Wilson Garden. Gajendra, along with Chandrappa and Aluminum Babu, was implicated in the case. Despite being in jail for a year, Gajendra had not appeared in court and had been on the run ever since.

Gajendra, a disciple of Arasayya, had directed films like "Putanipower" and "Rudra." He also claimed to have worked on a few Tamil movies. However, his directorial career was interrupted as the CCB police finally caught up with him.

The authorities have now produced Gajendra in court, ending his years of evading justice.

Latest Videos