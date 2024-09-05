Natasa Stankovic SEXY PHOTOS: Hardik Pandya's ex-wife looks hot in white dress (SEE PICS)

Natasa Stankovic recently turned heads with stunning photos of herself in a white gown, shared on Instagram amidst her separation from cricketer Hardik Pandya. The actress is currently in Mumbai with their son Agastya after arriving from Serbia.

Natasa Stankovic is spending some time in India right now. The actress posted a few images on her Instagram account on Thursday afternoon, and they are already trending on the social media platform. In these most recent photos, Natasa was seen showcasing her curves in a white gown with a thigh-high split and feathers all over it. She chose to wear identical heels, wear few accessories, and let her hair loose. The actress, of course, looked stunning as always. Soon after the photos were shared online, fans rushed to the comments section to compliment the actress.

Following her split with cricket player Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovi, who currently resides in Serbia, arrived to Mumbai earlier this week with their kid Agastya. Additionally on Wednesday, while heading out for supper with her pals, Natasa was seen on camera by the paparazzi. She wore a long, pleated black dress that was strappy and effortlessly stylish.





After getting married in May 2020 and renewing their vows in February 2023 in accordance with Christian and Hindu customs, Natasa and Hardik announced their separation in July 2024. In a joint statement, they said that it was a "tough decision" for them both and that they would still co-parent Agastya, their son. They wrote: “After 4 years of being together, Natasa and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe that this is in the best interest for both of us. This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect, and companionship we enjoyed together as we grew a family." Talking about their son, Agastya, the two had made their decision to co-parent. “We are blessed with Agastya, who will continue to be at the center of both our lives, and we will co-parent to ensure that we give him everything that we can for his happiness. We sincerely request your support and understanding to give us privacy during this difficult and sensitive time. Hardik/Natasa,” they added.

