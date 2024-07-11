Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bengaluru: CCB arrests man for importing illegal biscuits, chocolates; seizes items worth Rs 1 crore

    The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Bengaluru arrested Narendra Singh for smuggling chocolates, biscuits, and other food items worth ₹1 crore into the city. Singh, from Rajasthan and residing in Sudhamnagar, operated the illicit business for 5-6 years, distributing unapproved imports with fake FSSAI stickers at inflated prices, prompting concerns over food safety.

    Bengaluru CCB arrests man for importing illegal biscuits chocolates from abroad seizes items worth Rs one crore vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 11, 2024, 10:21 AM IST

    The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Bengaluru has arrested Narendra Singh for allegedly smuggling chocolates, biscuits, and other food items worth ₹1 crore into the city from abroad. Singh, a resident of Sudhamnagar originally from Rajasthan, was apprehended following a raid on his warehouse in Narayanaswamy Layout near Kalasipalya.

    Singh had reportedly been operating this illicit business for the past five to six years, importing food items through Mumbai port after shipping them from overseas. These goods were then distributed and sold at inflated prices across Bengaluru, without the necessary approvals from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

    Bengaluru: CCB police seize Rs 95 lakh worth of fake soaps, tea powders using Hindusthan Unilever name

    Officials discovered that Singh had affixed fake FSSAI stickers on these imported products before supplying them to supermarkets and malls in the city. This fraudulent practice raised serious concerns over the safety and legality of the food items being sold.

    Bengaluru: Chennai based doctor arrested for cheating cab drivers with counterfeit notes

    During the raid, CCB officials seized many chocolates, biscuits, and soft drinks from Singh's warehouse, all bearing counterfeit FSSAI markings. Authorities emphasized that Singh's actions violated import regulations and posed potential health risks to consumers unaware of the true origin and safety standards of these products.

    The CCB's swift action came after receiving credible information about Singh's smuggling activities, marking a significant step in curbing illegal food imports and ensuring compliance with food safety regulations in Bengaluru.

    Last Updated Jul 11, 2024, 10:21 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka Dengue outbreak: High Court files voluntary PIL, issues notice to govt on relief measures vkp

    Karnataka Dengue outbreak: High Court files voluntary PIL, issues notice to govt on relief measures

    After ED raids Lokayuktha targets corrupt officials residences across Karnataka vkp

    BREAKING: After ED raids, Lokayuktha targets corrupt officials residences’ across Karnataka

    Renukaswamy murder case: Actor Darshan appeals to court for home-cooked food amid alleged weight loss rumours vkp

    Renukaswamy murder case: Actor Darshan appeals to court for home-cooked food amid alleged weight loss rumours

    Valmiki corporation scam ED arrests former minister Nagendra PA in Bengaluru vkp

    Valmiki Corporation scam: ED arrests former minister Nagendra’s close aide in Bengaluru

    National SC commission issues notice to Karnataka Congress govt over SC ST fund misuse on guarantee schemes vkp

    National SC commission issues notice to Karnataka Congress govt over SC, ST fund misuse on guarantee schemes

    Recent Stories

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-530 July 11 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-530 July 11 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Karnataka Dengue outbreak: High Court files voluntary PIL, issues notice to govt on relief measures vkp

    Karnataka Dengue outbreak: High Court files voluntary PIL, issues notice to govt on relief measures

    Nita Ambani looks REGAL in red for 'Mata Ki Chowki' [PHOTOS] ATG

    Nita Ambani looks REGAL in red for 'Mata Ki Chowki' [PHOTOS]

    Alarming! Cyber crime rate surges in Kerala's Idukki; Over 700 cases reported in 6 months this year anr

    Alarming! Cyber crime rate surges in Kerala's Idukki; Over 700 cases reported in 6 months this year

    From house, car, to separate office: WhatsApp chat reveals trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar's demands AJR

    From house, car, to separate office: WhatsApp chat reveals trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar's demands

    Recent Videos

    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH) AJR

    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH)

    Video Icon