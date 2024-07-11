Bengaluru: CCB arrests man for importing illegal biscuits, chocolates; seizes items worth Rs 1 crore

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Bengaluru arrested Narendra Singh for smuggling chocolates, biscuits, and other food items worth ₹1 crore into the city. Singh, from Rajasthan and residing in Sudhamnagar, operated the illicit business for 5-6 years, distributing unapproved imports with fake FSSAI stickers at inflated prices, prompting concerns over food safety.

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Bengaluru has arrested Narendra Singh for allegedly smuggling chocolates, biscuits, and other food items worth ₹1 crore into the city from abroad. Singh, a resident of Sudhamnagar originally from Rajasthan, was apprehended following a raid on his warehouse in Narayanaswamy Layout near Kalasipalya.

Singh had reportedly been operating this illicit business for the past five to six years, importing food items through Mumbai port after shipping them from overseas. These goods were then distributed and sold at inflated prices across Bengaluru, without the necessary approvals from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).



Officials discovered that Singh had affixed fake FSSAI stickers on these imported products before supplying them to supermarkets and malls in the city. This fraudulent practice raised serious concerns over the safety and legality of the food items being sold.



During the raid, CCB officials seized many chocolates, biscuits, and soft drinks from Singh's warehouse, all bearing counterfeit FSSAI markings. Authorities emphasized that Singh's actions violated import regulations and posed potential health risks to consumers unaware of the true origin and safety standards of these products.

The CCB's swift action came after receiving credible information about Singh's smuggling activities, marking a significant step in curbing illegal food imports and ensuring compliance with food safety regulations in Bengaluru.

