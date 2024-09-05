Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway sees significant drop in accident deaths in 2024

    Fatalities on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway have sharply declined in 2024, with 50 deaths reported from January to August, compared to 147 in 2023. This improvement is attributed to stricter enforcement of traffic laws, speed limits, CCTV monitoring, and banning two-wheelers.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 5, 2024, 1:35 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 5, 2024, 1:35 PM IST

    The number of fatalities on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, previously notorious for frequent road accidents, has decreased sharply this year. According to Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Alok Kumar of the State Traffic and Road Safety Department, 50 people lost their lives in accidents on this stretch from January to August 2024, compared to 147 deaths during the same period in 2023.

    ADGP Alok Kumar shared this data on his 'X' (formerly Twitter) account, highlighting the progress in road safety. The reduction in fatalities is the result of multiple safety measures introduced by the state police to improve traffic conditions on this crucial six-lane highway.

    Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway: Police to register FIR for speeding over 130km/h

    In 2023, 147 people were killed in accidents on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway between January and August. However, the situation has improved significantly in 2024, with only 50 deaths reported during the same period.

    Several strict initiatives have been put in place by the state police to curb the rising number of accidents. These measures include:

    - Enforcing speed limits: Authorities have implemented stricter speed limits for all vehicles on the expressway.
    - CCTV surveillance: Cameras have been installed along the highway to monitor traffic and ensure adherence to safety rules.
    - Ban on two-wheelers: Two-wheeler vehicles have been banned from the expressway, significantly reducing the number of accidents.
    - Special police operations: Police have carried out special operations targeting drivers who violate traffic rules, enhancing overall enforcement.

    In 2023, 14 people died in January, 17 in February, 20 in March, and 20 in April. The numbers remained high in May and June, with 29 and 27 deaths respectively. The numbers began to drop in July and August, with 10 deaths in each month.

    Number of accidents on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway reduced significantly since 2023

    In 2024, accident-related deaths fell to 12 in January, 6 in February, and 9 in March. By April, only 3 deaths were reported. The trend continued in May and June with 3 and 9 deaths, respectively. In July, the figure was 6, and by August, only 2 deaths were recorded.

    The number of deaths on the expressway has reduced by almost two-thirds in 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. The police's strict enforcement of traffic laws and the use of new safety measures, such as speed limits and CCTV monitoring, have made a noticeable impact on road safety. Authorities are hopeful that with continued efforts, further reductions in accidents and fatalities will be achieved in the future.

