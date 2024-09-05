Renukaswamy murder: Chargesheet reveals Darshan's rage sparked by victim's bloodstains on partner's slippers

Actor Darshan was enraged by blood stains from victim S. Renukaswamy on his girlfriend Pavithra Gowda's slippers, leading to Renukaswamy's death. Renukaswamy had sent obscene messages to Pavithra, prompting Darshan and others to kidnap, assault, and kill him. Seventeen individuals are now charged.

In a shocking twist to the Renukaswamy murder case, the chargesheet has revealed that actor Darshan was triggered into a violent rage by the blood stains of the victim, S. Renukaswamy, on his girlfriend Pavithra Gowda's slippers.

The incident took place on June 8 in a parking yard in Pattanagere, RR Nagar. According to the chargesheet, Pavithra Gowda confronted Renukaswamy, a resident of Chitradurga, after he was abducted and brought to her. Renukaswamy had previously sent her obscene messages on Instagram under the alias 'Goutham_KS_1990'.



Pavithra reportedly told Darshan and his aides not to spare Renukaswamy, instructing them to teach him a lesson. She allegedly used her slippers to hit Renukaswamy, who was already badly beaten by his captors. The chargesheet notes that blood stains from Renukaswamy's injuries were found on Pavithra's slippers, which further enraged Darshan and others, leading them to assault Renukaswamy to death, reports TOI.

The police investigation has uncovered a series of disturbing messages sent by Renukaswamy to Pavithra Gowda, the alleged girlfriend of Darshan. He had messaged her on Instagram, insisting she leave Darshan and be with him. His messages included obscene comments about her physical appearance and invitations for physical intimacy, along with explicit photos of himself. Pavithra, furious at the messages, informed her manager, Pavan, who then impersonated a woman to extract Renukaswamy's details. This information was shared with Darshan and Raghavendra, president of Darshan's fan association in Chitradurga, who orchestrated Renukaswamy's abduction.

Darshan, who was at a restaurant in Rajarajeshwarinagar at the time, was alerted about the situation. He picked up Pavithra and went to the parking yard where the assault took place. The chargesheet details that Renukaswamy was not only kidnapped but also subjected to severe violence before his body was disposed of near a drain in Kamakshipalya.

The investigation has revealed that a portable megger, bought online, was used to administer electric shocks to Renukaswamy's genitals. Three accused—Nikhil Naik, Keshavamurthy, and Karthik—falsely confessed to the crime and are now charged with destruction of evidence and criminal conspiracy. Fourteen other accused face charges of kidnapping, murder, destruction of evidence, and criminal conspiracy.



All 17 accused are currently in different prisons. Witnesses and statements have been collected from various sources, including government officials, police personnel, and eyewitnesses. Forensic evidence and other documents have been submitted, including mobile phone data, CCTV footage, and call detail records.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Chandan Kumar led the investigation, with assistance from police inspectors from several divisions. Some reports are still pending from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory in Hyderabad, and the investigation continues under CrPC 173 (8).

