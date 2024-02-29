Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Belagavi shocker! Woman stripped naked, assaulted allegedly over land dispute

    In Belagavi, Karnataka, a woman was brutally raped amidst a property dispute involving illegal land encroachment. Despite government intervention, justice remains elusive due to local influence. Calls for action to address land disputes and violence against women have intensified. The incident highlights systemic challenges and the need for accountability and meaningful solutions.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Feb 29, 2024, 4:09 PM IST

    In a shocking incident in Belagavi, Karnataka, a woman was brutally stripped and assaulted in broad daylight amidst an alleged property dispute. The harrowing ordeal unfolded on a public road, leaving the victim traumatized and the community outraged. The heinous attack occurred in the backdrop of a longstanding land dispute involving Rayappa Bhimappa Naganoor, who was granted 3 acres of land by the government back in 1991. However, a portion of this land, spanning 20 acres, had been illegally encroached upon. When the woman bravely questioned this encroachment, she was met with violence and brutality.

    Despite filing complaints and conducting surveys that initially cleared the encroachment, the perpetrators brazenly reoccupied the land. Subsequently, the government issued notices to reclaim the encroached property, but instead of justice, the woman's family faced further attacks. Over the past six months, a coalition of influential figures in the village orchestrated repeated assaults, instilling fear and terrorizing the community.

    In response to the escalating crisis, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah intervened, directing local authorities to ensure the safety of the victims and expedite the resolution of the dispute. However, despite assurances from the highest levels of government, justice remained elusive for the aggrieved family. As the situation continued to deteriorate, the spotlight fell on Kagwad Tehsildar Sanjay Ingale, who embarked on a fact-finding mission to the site of the vicious attack. Despite his efforts, the tyranny of local influencers persisted, with reports indicating attempts to thwart the investigation.

    The plight of the victims, despite appeals to the Chief Minister and ongoing media coverage, underscores the challenges faced by marginalized communities in seeking justice. Despite assurances, the wheels of justice seem to have been stalled by the influence and intimidation tactics employed by powerful local figures.

    Last Updated Feb 29, 2024, 4:09 PM IST
