Belagavi SHOCKER! PU students gang-raped by 'Instagram' friends luring them with temple visit; Two arrested

Two PU students in Belagavi were gang-raped by 'Instagram' friends who lured them with a promise of visiting a temple. The accused, Abhishek Devanur and Adil Shah, arrested after the victims reported the crime. The third accused, Kautuk Babusaab, remains at large.

A shocking incident in Belagavi district has left the community in disbelief after two PU students were gang-raped by individuals they met on Instagram. The crime, which occurred under the jurisdiction of Harogeri police station, unfolded when the accused lured the girls under the false pretext of visiting a temple.

The victim, a 17-year-old minor girl, had befriended one of the accused, Abhishek Devanur, on Instagram. After some online interaction, Abhishek convinced the girl to meet him in person. On January 3, the two met at the Kokatanur fair in Athani taluk, where he introduced her to his friends, Adil Shah and Kautuk Babusaab.

Abhishek promised to take the girl to the Renukadevi temple in Savadatti, which the girl agreed to, bringing her friend along. However, things took a sinister turn when Abhishek, along with the other two accused, took the girls to Badigera. The three men forced the girls into an Ertiga car and drove them to a remote hilly area, where the brutal assault took place.

In this horrifying incident, one of the girls was gang-raped by the two men, while the other was raped inside the car by the driver, Kautuk Babusaab. The perpetrators filmed the assault and used the video to blackmail the victims, threatening to release it online and forcing the girl to accompany them to Goa the following week. They also warned the girls not to report the crime to the police, or they would kill them.

The girls were left traumatized and fearful but eventually found the strength to report the crime to Harugeri police on November 13. A case was registered under the POCSO Act. The police acted swiftly, arresting the two accused, Abhishek Devanur and Adil Shah, while the third, Kautuk Babusaab, remains at large.

