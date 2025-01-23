Bengaluru Taxi scam: Woman extorted Rs 3,000 for Rs 450 ride, abandoned midway by driver's gang

A woman travelling from Bengaluru airport was lured by a taxi driver offering a ₹450 ride, only to be extorted ₹3,000 by the driver’s gang. After being intimidated and forced to pay, she was abandoned midway, highlighting the growing taxi scams in the city.

In yet another shocking incident highlighting the growing menace of taxi scams in Bengaluru, a woman was extorted ₹3,000 for a cab ride that was initially agreed upon for just ₹450. The terrifying experience took place when she was travelling from Kempegowda International Airport to her PG accommodation near KR Puram. The incident has sparked outrage after the victim shared her ordeal on Reddit.

The woman landed at Bengaluru airport at around 10:30 PM and was deliberating whether to take a bus or cab to reach her destination safely. As she headed toward the bus stand, a cab driver approached her, offering to drop her at her PG for ₹450. Comparing the cost to a bus ticket, which was ₹350, she decided to take the cab since it seemed like a convenient option at night.



However, the situation turned suspicious when the driver’s friend joined him, and both sat in the front seat, leaving her alone in the back. Shortly after exiting the airport, the driver instructed her to pay ₹200 at the toll, which further heightened her unease. Fearing for her safety, she paid the amount without protest.

The journey took a darker turn when the driver diverted to an unfamiliar and desolate route. Loud music was blaring in the car, and the eerie silence from her side went unnoticed. Midway, the car stopped multiple times – first for the driver to smoke, then for tea, and finally at a petrol station where she was forced to pay ₹300 for fuel. Terrified, she complied silently.

To make matters worse, the driver picked up another friend along the way, adding to her discomfort. Eventually, the cab stopped around 15 kilometres away from her destination. At this point, the driver shockingly demanded ₹3,000, far beyond the agreed fare of ₹450. When the woman protested, the driver and his friends began shouting at her, using indecent language to intimidate her.



Out of fear for her safety, the woman paid the exorbitant amount. After being left stranded, she managed to hail another cab and finally reached her PG. Reflecting on the harrowing experience, she expressed deep anger, calling it a part of the "Bangalore taxi mafia" that preys on vulnerable passengers, especially women travelling alone at night.

This incident has further highlighted the safety concerns surrounding airport taxi services in Bengaluru. Many travellers have reported similar scams, where unsuspecting passengers are lured by low fares and later extorted for large sums. Citizens and social media users are urging authorities to take strict action against such fraudulent practices and ensure the safety of passengers.

