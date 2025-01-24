Ather Energy introduces dashboard in 8 Indian languages for Rizta e-scooters

Ather Energy has introduced a multilingual dashboard for its Rizta electric scooters. Initially supporting eight Indian languages, the dashboard aims to enhance user experience by allowing riders to interact with their scooters in their native language.

Ather Rizta Dashboard

Ather Energy introduces a multilingual dashboard for its Rizta electric scooter. Initially, it will support eight regional languages, including Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Other regional languages will be added in subsequent updates.

Ather Rizta

Most internet users prefer to engage with content in their native languages. According to the IAMAI and Kantar "Internet in India 2024" report, 98% of Indian internet users consume content in local languages, making it a crucial factor in consumer engagement.

Electric Scooters

Ravneet Singh Phokela, Chief Business Officer of Ather Energy, stated, "From the outset, we have tailored our technology and products to meet the unique needs of Indian consumers. With India's linguistic diversity, we wanted to create a personalized and engaging experience for our riders."

Multilingual Dashboard

The multilingual dashboard will be rolled out to existing and new owners of Rizta Z scooters via an over-the-air (OTA) update. This update is powered by Atherstack, which drives Ather Energy's advanced features.

Ather Rizta Scooter

The seamless deployment of these updates underscores Ather's commitment to providing cutting-edge technology to its customers. Launched in April 2024, Ather's Rizta scooter is designed to cater to the needs of family-oriented and comfort-seeking buyers.

