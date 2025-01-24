Kudumbasthan REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is K. Manikandan, Saanve Megghana worth your TIME? Read on

Kudumbasthan Twitter Review: Kudumbasthan, a much-anticipated comedy-drama, opened today, January 24, 2025. The film, directed by rookie Rajeshwar Kalisamy and co-written with Prasanna Balachandran, starring K. Manikandan and Saanve Megghana, features Guru Somasundaram in a key part.

The film, directed by newcomer Rajeshwar Kalisamy and co-written with Prasanna Balachandran, stars K. Manikandan and Saanve Megghana in the key roles, with Guru Somasundaram playing an important part.

S. Vinoth Kumar produced the film under the Cinemakaaran label. Vaisagh created the soundtrack, Sujith N. Subramaniam handled the photography, and Kannan Balu edited.

K. Manikandan, Saanve Megghana, and Guru Somasundaram play key parts in Kudumbasthan, with R. Sundarrajan, Prasanna Balachandran, Jenson Dhivakar, Kudassanad Kanakkam, Balaji Sakthivel, Nakkalites Dhanam, Nivedita Rajappan, Nakkalites Savithiri, and others joining them. Kudumbasthan, produced by S. Vinoth Kumar under the Cinemakaaran label, is Rajeshwar Kalisamy's directorial debut.

He co-wrote the story and screenplay with Prasanna Balachandran. The staff comprises Sujith N. Subramaniam as cinematographer, Kannan Balu as editor, and Suresh Kallery as art director. Dinesh Subbarayan choreographed the action scenes, while Vaisagh and Mohanrajan composed the music and lyrics.

Vinci Raj and Elankavin designed the publicity designs, and Suresh Chandra supplied PRO support. Praveen Anthony edited the trailer, while Pearl Studio provided VFX and Pixel Light Studio Pvt. Ltd. did the DI for the film. The film 'Kudumbasthan,' which opened in theatres today, has been much awaited by spectators. The film's promotional materials promise a compelling cinematic experience, which has attracted interest.

