Royal REVIEW: Is Raghu Mukherjee, Chaya Singh's film worth watching? Dinakar Thoogudeepa directed the film

Royal Twitter Review: The long-awaited Kannada romantic action film Royal opened in theatres today, January 24, 2025. Jayanna Films produced the star-studded film, directed by Dinakar Thoogudeepa and written by Raghu Niduvalli.

Royal X Review: This Kannada romantic action movie Royal premiered in cinemas today, January 24, 2025. Jayanna Films produced the star-studded film, directed by Dinakar Thoogudeepa and written by Raghu Niduvalli. Viraat and Sanjana Anand play the key parts in Royal, with Raghu Mukherjee, Chaya Singh, Rangayana Raghu, and Achyuth Kumar rounding out the outstanding group.

Filming began in February 2023, with sequences shot in several locations around Karnataka and Goa. The technical crew consists of cameraman Sanketh Mysuru, music composer Charan Raj, editor KM Prakash, art director Mohan B Kere, and action choreographer Ravi Verma.

Royal Cast and Crew The ensemble in Royal is led by Viraat and Sanjana Anand, with Raghu Mukherjee and Chaya Singh, who portrays Seetha, in key parts. The film also features Achyuth Kumar, Rangayana Raghu, Pramod Shetty, Ravi Bhat, Gopal Deshpande, Abhilash, Gourav Shetty, and Master Surya Thoogudeepa.

Royal, a romantic thriller directed by Dinakar S and produced by Jayanna Films by Jayanna and Bhogendra, has an impressive technical and creative team. Raghu Niduvalli and Dinakar S wrote the script, Charanraj M R composed the music, and Sanketh MYS handled the photography.

Dr. K. Ravi Verma and Navakanth Singh choreographed the action sequences, while K.M. Prakash edited them. The production is assisted by co-director Abhinav Tejaa, art director Mohan B Kere, and choreographers Jaani and Bhajarangi Mohan. Dr. V. Nagendra Prasad and Kaviraj wrote the lyrics, while Sreesan G created the sound effects and Rajesh J from Fortune FX did the colour grading. KRG Connects spearheads marketing activities, while Praveen Ekantha handles official media.



Manjari Cinematics provides the film's Dolby Atmos mix, while Saregama India Limited is the music label. The film 'Royal,' which opened in theatres Thursday, has been highly awaited by moviegoers. The film's promotional materials promise a compelling cinematic experience, which has attracted interest.

Latest Videos