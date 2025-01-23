Hassan SHOCKER! Dozens of snakes skinned, discarded in drain at Holenarasipur, locals concerned

In a disturbing incident at Holenarasipur, the skins and remains of several snakes were discovered flayed and discarded in a drain on Darji Street. Locals are alarmed, fearing that the snakes were killed for their meat. Authorities have launched an investigation into the act.

In a shocking incident that has sent waves of concern across Holenarasipur, the remains and skins of several snakes were discovered in a drain on Darji Street early this morning. The gruesome find has left locals in fear, as it appears that the snakes were flayed, their skins peeled off, and the flesh discarded.

The incident, which took place on the busy Hassan-Mysore road, came to light when residents noticed the snake skins and remains thrown carelessly in the drainage. The brutal act has raised alarm among the community, as many suspect that it could be the work of individuals involved in the illicit practice of killing snakes for their meat.



The act of peeling off the skin and discarding the meat has left the locals disturbed, especially since snakes are considered sacred in many traditions. The discovery has sparked widespread fear, with people wondering whether this is part of a larger pattern of animal cruelty.

In response to the incident, local authorities have begun an investigation. Police officials are working to uncover the motive behind such a disturbing act, with some suggesting that the snakes may have been killed for consumption. The remains, along with the discarded skins, are being analyzed as part of the ongoing probe.



The discovery has created an atmosphere of unease in the region, as it raises questions about the welfare of wildlife in the area and the safety of residents. Authorities are urging the public to come forward with any information that could assist in the investigation.

As the investigation continues, locals remain anxious about the possibility of similar incidents occurring in the future. The shocking act of cruelty has left many wondering about the state of animal protection in the region, and what actions will be taken to prevent such horrific events from repeating.

