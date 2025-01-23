Over 5 lakh trees face axe in Tumakuru for Green energy expansion in Karnataka: Report

Over 5 lakh trees in Karnataka's Tumakuru district face felling for the PM-Kusum Solar Power Project, sparking environmental concerns. Activists highlight the loss of biodiversity, while officials claim many are shrubs. Revenue Minister called the move “inappropriate,” urging a review to balance development and conservation.

In a bid to expand Karnataka's green energy footprint, more than one lakh trees in Tumakuru district are set to be felled for the PM-Kusum Solar Power Project. Environmental activists, however, claim that the actual number of trees at risk could exceed five lakh, including valuable species like sandalwood and teak. The project, aimed at boosting renewable energy, has sparked debates over its environmental consequences.

The PM-Kusum (Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha Evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan) scheme seeks to ensure energy security for farmers while helping India achieve its goal of generating 40% of electric power from non-fossil fuel sources by 2030. Karnataka has been sanctioned 41,360 MW under this scheme, with a 30% subsidy from the central government. Tumakuru district alone has an installed capacity of 2,700 MW from solar power projects.



Documents reviewed by sources reveal that the state government has identified ten locations for the solar project in Tumakuru district as of January 7. The tendering process has been completed for three locations—Nidasale, Chikkanayakanahalli, and Midigeshi. The land allotment has been finalized for three more locations, while the fourth site awaits a public hearing. Proposals for the remaining three sites are under review by the regional forest department, reported TOI.

Government officials, however, downplayed concerns, claiming that many of the areas marked for the project comprise acacia and eucalyptus shrubs, which they argue do not qualify as significant forest cover. “Most of the land consists of plantations and shrubs, not natural forests,” said an official.

Green activists, however, paint a different picture. In Gubbi taluk alone, over one lakh trees are expected to be cut across four sites. Forest department officials have reportedly labelled the land as gomaala, revenue land historically used as grazing space for cattle. The land was handed to the forest department for development before being returned to the revenue department under social forestry rules and later converted into plantations.

“This is destroying the state’s natural lung space,” said environmentalist DS Mallikarjunaiah. “The government could repurpose abandoned mining areas for such projects instead of cutting down precious trees.”



Revenue Minister Krishna Byregowda expressed his disapproval of the tree-felling plans, terming the move “highly inappropriate.” He added that the district administration has been advised against proceeding with the project as it stands.

Meanwhile, activists have submitted petitions to the tahsildar, urging authorities to halt the tenders and the planned felling of trees. “We are hopeful that the tenders for Chikkanayakanahalli will be withdrawn,” Mallikarjunaiah added.

