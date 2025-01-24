Pune SHOCKER: Man stabs wife to death after argument, posts remorseful video on office social media group

In a tragic incident in Pune, a man allegedly stabbed his wife to death during a heated argument. After the attack, he recorded a remorseful video and shared it with his office group.

Pune: In a tragic incident in Pune, a man allegedly murdered his wife by stabbing her in the throat with a pair of scissors. After the attack, he filmed a remorseful video of himself and shared it in his office's social media group. The police have arrested the husband, Shivdas Gite, in connection with his wife Jyoti Gite's death.

The incident occurred in the Kharadi area on Wednesday morning, following an argument between the couple. At around 4:30 am, after the heated exchange, Shivdas reportedly lost control and attacked his wife with the scissors. Jyoti's cries for help alerted the neighbors, who rushed to the scene and quickly took her to the hospital.

The neighbours rushed Jyoti to the hospital, but she was declared dead on arrival. In the aftermath, Shivdas filmed a video on his phone, expressing remorse, and shared it on his office's social media group.

"During the argument, Shivdas attacked Jyoti with a scissor. He stabbed her in the throat. She was rushed to hospital by neighbours who came after hearing her shouts for help. She was declared dead on arrival by doctors. Shivdas then shot a video on his phone, expressing remorse over his act. He posted it on his office group," the official said.

