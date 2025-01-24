Pune SHOCKER: Man stabs wife to death after argument, posts remorseful video on office social media group

In a tragic incident in Pune, a man allegedly stabbed his wife to death during a heated argument. After the attack, he recorded a remorseful video and shared it with his office group.

Pune SHOCKER: Man stabs wife to death after argument, posts remorseful video on office social media group anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Jan 24, 2025, 10:13 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 24, 2025, 10:13 AM IST

Pune: In a tragic incident in Pune, a man allegedly murdered his wife by stabbing her in the throat with a pair of scissors. After the attack, he filmed a remorseful video of himself and shared it in his office's social media group. The police have arrested the husband, Shivdas Gite, in connection with his wife Jyoti Gite's death.

The incident occurred in the Kharadi area on Wednesday morning, following an argument between the couple. At around 4:30 am, after the heated exchange, Shivdas reportedly lost control and attacked his wife with the scissors. Jyoti's cries for help alerted the neighbors, who rushed to the scene and quickly took her to the hospital.

The neighbours rushed Jyoti to the hospital, but she was declared dead on arrival. In the aftermath, Shivdas filmed a video on his phone, expressing remorse, and shared it on his office's social media group.

"During the argument, Shivdas attacked Jyoti with a scissor. He stabbed her in the throat. She was rushed to hospital by neighbours who came after hearing her shouts for help. She was declared dead on arrival by doctors. Shivdas then shot a video on his phone, expressing remorse over his act. He posted it on his office group," the official said.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

RG Kar rape case: CBI moves Calcutta HC seeking death penalty for convict Sanjay Roy; hearing on January 27 anr

RG Kar rape case: CBI moves Calcutta HC seeking death penalty for convict Sanjay Roy; hearing on January 27

BREAKING: 'Badly drafted petition': Supreme Court dismisses PIL challenging TDS system of Income Tax Act shk

BREAKING: 'Badly drafted petition': Supreme Court dismisses PIL challenging TDS system of Income Tax Act

Mahakumbh 2025: Triveni skies to shine with stunning drone show from January 24-26

Mahakumbh 2025: Triveni skies to shine with stunning drone show from January 24-26

Saif Ali Khan records statement with Mumbai cops, recounts horrific night of attack at his home; Read anr

Saif Ali Khan records statement with Mumbai cops, recounts horrific night of attack at his home; Read

Karnataka: Man sets himself ablaze after wife denies to withdraw divorce petition anr

Karnataka: Man sets himself ablaze after wife denies to withdraw divorce petition

Recent Stories

RG Kar rape case: CBI moves Calcutta HC seeking death penalty for convict Sanjay Roy; hearing on January 27 anr

RG Kar rape case: CBI moves Calcutta HC seeking death penalty for convict Sanjay Roy; hearing on January 27

BREAKING: 'Badly drafted petition': Supreme Court dismisses PIL challenging TDS system of Income Tax Act shk

BREAKING: 'Badly drafted petition': Supreme Court dismisses PIL challenging TDS system of Income Tax Act

TruGolf Stock Gallops In After-hours On Availability Of New Portable Golf Launch Monitor In Canada: Retail Gets Excited

TruGolf Stock Gallops In After-hours On Availability Of New Portable Golf Launch Monitor In Canada: Retail Gets Excited

National Girl Child Day 2025: 10 legal rights for girls in India ATG

National Girl Child Day 2025: 10 legal rights for girls in India

Meet John Ratcliffe, CIA's new director confirmed by US Senate anr

Meet John Ratcliffe, CIA's new director confirmed by US Senate

Recent Videos

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 11 Winner PREDICTION: Countdown to Grand Finale Begins! Who is Leading?

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 11 Winner PREDICTION: Countdown to Grand Finale Begins! Who is Leading?

Video Icon
Teri Deewani to Chand Sifarish - Top 10 Iconic Songs by KAILASH KHER That Will Stir Your Soul!

Teri Deewani to Chand Sifarish - Top 10 Iconic Songs by KAILASH KHER That Will Stir Your Soul!

Video Icon
Shahid Kapoor Visits Mithibai College Ahead of Deva Release | WATCH

Shahid Kapoor Visits Mithibai College Ahead of Deva Release | WATCH

Video Icon
Indu Nand Giri: From IT Professional to Mahamandaleshwar of Kinnar Akhara

Indu Nand Giri: From IT Professional to Mahamandaleshwar of Kinnar Akhara

Video Icon
Raging Wildfire Engulfs Los Angeles Hills, Evacuations Ordered

Raging Wildfire Engulfs Los Angeles Hills, Evacuations Ordered

Video Icon