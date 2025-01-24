Dirtiest trains in Indian Railways: What passengers should know

While Indian Railways has made strides in modernization, some trains face persistent cleanliness issues, raising concerns about unsanitary conditions and unpleasant odors.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Jan 24, 2025, 10:15 AM IST

Dirtiest Trains In India

Indian Railways has significantly modernized, enhancing train and station designs. Many stations now boast clean, organized environments. However, numerous trains still fall short on basic hygiene, making travel unpleasant. Passengers frequently complain about unsanitary conditions and foul smells.

article_image2

Most Dirty Trains

One of India's dirtiest trains is the Saharsa-Amritsar Garib Rath, connecting Bihar and Punjab. Passengers often express dissatisfaction with its unclean state, describing the experience as terrible. The unbearable stench and accumulated garbage make many vow never to travel on it again.

article_image3

Dirtiest Indian Train

The Vaishno Devi-Bandra Swaraj Express is also criticized for its uncleanliness, with over 61 complaints lodged within a year. Known for poor maintenance, it's avoided by regular travelers prioritizing hygiene.

article_image4

Indian Railways

The Anand Vihar-Jogbani Seemachal Express, operating on the Delhi route, is another notably dirty train. Complaints abound regarding accumulated garbage and foul odors. Passengers point to the railway authorities' inaction, with the train's condition worsening over time, leaving travelers frustrated.

article_image5

Dirtiest Trains

The Ferozepur-Agartala Tripura Sundari Express and Ajmer-Jammu Tawi Pooja Express also feature prominently on the dirtiest trains list. Passengers on the Tripura Sundari Express describe the coaches' condition as appalling, while those on the Pooja Express report a strong stench, particularly from the toilets. This highlights the urgent need for Indian Railways to address these hygiene issues.

