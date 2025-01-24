Karnataka: Man sets himself ablaze after wife denies to withdraw divorce petition

In a heartbreaking turn of events, 39-year-old Manjunath from Kunigal set himself on fire outside his wife’s residence in Bengaluru after unsuccessfully trying to convince her to withdraw their divorce petition.

Bengaluru: In a tragic incident on Thursday, a 39-year-old man named Manjunath from Kunigal town tragically set himself on fire outside his wife’s residence in Nagarbhavi, Bengaluru, after failing to persuade her to withdraw her divorce petition. Manjunath, who was a cab owner, had been married since 2013 and lived with his wife and their 9-year-old son in a flat in Bengaluru.

As their differences grew, Manjunath had been living separately for the past two years, and both had filed for divorce in court. Despite this, he visited his wife’s residence in an attempt to persuade her to withdraw the divorce petition. However, his wife rejected his plea, telling him directly that she had endured significant hardships in their marriage.

When she refused to reconsider, Manjunath arrived at her house with a can of petrol, set himself on fire in front of her home, and died at the scene. His parents have accused his wife of being responsible for their son's death. The Jnanabharthi police have filed a case and are currently investigating the incident.

